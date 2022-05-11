Local Breweries, Senior Year and The Summer Place

EAT!

Central Ohio breweries put on a strong showing at the World Beer Cup last week. Columbus Brewing Company. earned two awards: first place mixed-culture brett beer for its Crocodile Tongue and third place contemporary American-style lager for its lager. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing’s Daybreak took home the second place award for coffee beer. Gemüt Biergarten’s Woden Hunt dunkel won a bronze prize in the European dark lager category. Each of those winners offers dining at their taproom locations. Enjoy pizza, sandwiches and more on the city’s West side at Columbus Brewing Company. Downtown, Wolf’s Ridge focuses on varied seasonal offerings while Gemüt Biergarten specializes in German cuisine.

Looking for more food and fun?

Columbus Museum of Art hosts BAM (bar, art and music) on Thursday.

The Tony Haygood Trio brings jazz standards to Ginger Rabbit on Saturday.

Matt Rees plays songs on acoustic guitar at Hofbrauhaus on Saturday.

Watch

After a cheerleading stunt goes wrong, a high school star spends 20 years in a coma. Senior Year stars Rebel Wilson as she seeks to fulfill her dream of becoming prom queen, if a little later than planned.

Read

Following her No. 1 New York Times bestseller, That Summer, Jennifer Weiner produces another surefire book for vacation season: The Summer Place. This novel covers three generations of women - and the family all around them - as they prepare for a wedding and the sale of a family house. Secrets and tensions abound.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.