After Annie, Bonifacio and The Oscars

Read

After Annie

New York Times bestselling author Anna Quindlen yet again depicts the power of love in the midst of loss in her newest novel, After Annie. Following the shocking death of Annie Brown, her husband, best friend and children struggle to cope with the loss of such a central piece of themselves. However, after months of turmoil, Annie’s loved ones find relief through the power of her everlasting memory. With moving characters that you can’t help but feel connected to and a beautiful depiction of grief and recovery, After Annie shows how human connection conquers life’s toughest adversities.

Eat

Bonifacio

Delight in a taste of authentic Filipino cuisine at Bonifacio. With dishes such as chicken pyanggang and lumpia, Bonifacio brings modern Filipino to King Avenue. You can’t go wrong with any dish you try, but for a glimpse of true Filipino dining, stop by on Thursday and Sunday nights. On these days, dishes are delivered directly onto banana-leaf covered tables, and guests are encouraged to ditch the utensils and eat with their hands. This unique experience is reason enough to check out this spot, but if you need more convincing, click here to read about a trip one of our editors took to Bonifacio.

Watch

The Oscars

This season’s lengthy string of award shows is finally coming to a close, and cinema has saved the best for last – The Oscars. Whether you are tuning in for the films, the fashion or the inevitably too-long speeches, the 96th Academy Awards are sure to be memorable. Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s awards for the fourth time, with performances by each Best Original Song nominee and a glamorous list of presenters. Tune in to ABC on March 10 at 7 p.m., and see who will clinch The Academy’s coveted titles this year.

Megan Brokamp is a Contributing Writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.