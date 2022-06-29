Torchy’s Tacos, The Forgiven and The House Across the Lake

Courtesy of Torchy's Tacos

EAT!

Torchy’s Tacos opened this week in Polaris. The Austin-based chain specializes in high quality tacos that go a bit beyond conventional Mexican fare. Try a taco with baja shrimp, fried avocado or a jalapeno cheddar sausage. Torchy’s also features a speciality taco of the month, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the changing menu.

Looking for more food and fun?

Easton Unplugged presents the Meredith Evans Experience on Thursday.

Lincoln Social Rooftop hosts a carnival-themed Red, White & Boom evening on Friday.

Mike Wolfe brings acoustic covers to Grizzlybird Brewing on Saturday.

Watch

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, The Forgiven follows wealthy couple David and Jo Henninger as their Moroccan vacation goes awry. The story is one of culture clashes, consequences and faith.

Read

Famed director Werner Herzog transitions to the page with his debut novel The Twilight World. The book tells the story of a Japanese soldier who is left to hold control of a Philippine island at the end of World War II – and he does so for 29 years.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.