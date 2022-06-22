Agave & Rye, Elvis and The Twilight World

Courtesy of Agave & Rye

EAT!

Covington, Kentucky-based Agave & Rye expands with a Grandview Heights location this week. The tequila and bourbon hall’s menu specializes in tacos, with plenty of drinks and appetizers to go around.

Franklin Park Conservatory hosts Cocktails at the Conservatory on Thursday.

Dave Powers plays Dave Brubeck at Natalie's Worthington on Friday.

Chase Duncan covers rock favorites from the '80s to now at Combustion Brewing on Saturday.

Watch

Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, Romeo & Juliet, The Great Gatsby) takes on another classic story: the life of Elvis Presley. Elvis follows the king of rock-and-roll from his humble beginnings to super stardom and his Las Vegas twilight years. Austin Butler plays Presley while Tom Hanks plays his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Read

Famed director Werner Herzog transitions to the page with his debut novel The Twilight World. The book tells the story of a Japanese soldier who is left to hold control of a Philippine island at the end of World War II – and he does so for 29 years.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.