Hoyo's, Lightyear and The Hotel Nantucket

EAT!

Columbus has one of the largest Somali populations in the U.S., so it only follows that the city is full of great Somali food. Hoyo’s is a local favorite with locations at North Market’s Downtown and Bridge Park locations. Try a fried and meat-filled sambusa or a deliciously spiced rice dish. The restaurant’s name means mother, in honor of owners Abdilahi and Mohamed Hassan’s mother and her cooking.

Columbus Museum of Art hosts BAM (bar, art and music) on Thursday.

Ginger Root hosts modern swing music by Whirlybirds on Friday.

Make your own cocktails with an Echo Spirits class on Saturday.

Watch

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear finally gets his story told in this Disney Pixar animated movie. Chris Evans (best known as Captain America) takes over for Tim Allen to bring Buzz Lightyear into the future. See if he makes it to infinity and beyond.

Read

It’s the season of breezy beach reads and there are few better at the genre than Elin Hilderbrand. The No. 1 bestselling author’s newest, The Hotel Nantucket, follows a Nantucket local fresh from a break-up and trying to revamp the Hotel Nantucket, haunted by the memory of a 19-year-old killed in a fire a century ago – there’s plenty of current drama haunting the staff behind the scenes too.

Cameron Carr is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.