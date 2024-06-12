The Demon of Unrest, Columbus Steaks and Father's Day Flicks

Read

Expand The Demon of Unrest

The latest nonfiction novel to top the charts of the New York Times Best Sellers list is the perfect gift to history buffs this Father’s Day. The Demon of Unrest chronicles the tumultuous five months between the election of Abraham Lincoln and the beginning of the Civil War, a period riddled with chaos, tragedies and deception. The novel brings readers inside South Carolina’s Fort Sumter and uses archived records, diaries and more to show a new perspective of the antebellum era. Many have told the story of the Civil War, but this horror story gives a polarizing view of the build up to the war, providing stunning details into how a nation crumbles.

Eat

Expand Hyde Park Steakhouse

Whether you’re dining out or firing up the grill this weekend, give your dad steak dinner he won’t forget. It’s no secret that Columbus is a foodie capital, and it certainly upholds this reputation with its delicious steakhouses. For a perfectly seasoned steak and an ambiance that matches the food, check out the iconic Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Looking to pair your quality cut with an equally delicious side? Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse consistently rotates its menu with delicious side dishes to ensure customers have a unique and satisfying experience each visit. Click here for more restaurants to try to satisfy your steak appetite. Looking for fine dining at home? Hyde Park President Joe Saccone has some tips on how to chef up a steakhouse level meal here.

Watch

Expand Father of the Bride

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re looking for a way to relax while spending quality time with the pops, we’ve got some Father’s Day themed flicks to provide the perfect entertainment. For the dads who like a laugh, Big Daddy with Adam Sandler or Father of the Bride and Cheaper By the Dozen with Steve Martin are classic comedies to try. You can even make it a movie marathon with Father of the Bride Part II. Opting for a tear-jerker? The Pursuit of Happyness with Will Smith follows the story of Chris Gardner, a father who battles homelessness while raising a son. Based on a true story, Gardner’s journey to create a stronger future for his son is packed with emotion. Cap off the movie night with classics such as The Godfather or National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.