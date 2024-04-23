Hyde Park President shares steak cooking secrets

“People always ask me, ‘Joe, how do I cook a Hyde Park steak at home?' That’s the question I get most times,” Hyde Park Restaurants President Saccone says.

Since Hyde Park uses steakhouse-level high-temperature broilers, its exact method is unrealistic for an average homeowner, but these tips will get you the next best thing.

Here are, in his words, the exact right way to cook a steak at home. And Saccone assures you, there is no shame checking in with a thermometer!

× Expand Hyde Park Restaurants

First, buy a good quality piece of meat and make sure you can buy a thick one. I’m a medium-rare guy, so I like to get it thick and have a good crust.

Put your grill on, preheat your grill. Get it as hot as you possibly can.

Take the steaks out of the refrigerator a half hour before you grill them. Let them rest; they’ll be fine.

Season them right before you put them on the grill. Don’t season them ahead of time. All you need is kosher salt and black cracked pepper, coarse, not the fine-grained stuff you put on the kitchen table. Season both sides.

Stick it right on the hot grill. You’re going to turn the steak a few times. You’re going to get some char marks, grill marks. Try to get most of the meat charred, that golden brown.

If you like your steak medium-rare, medium, you’re going to flip it after X number of minutes (sic - cook time depends on cut of meat, and heat of grill) and you’re going to do the same thing to the other side.

Once you’re done doing that and you’ve got your steak to temperature, take that steak off the grill. Let it rest for at least four to five minutes before you serve it and cut it. If you buy a good, quality piece of meat, once you get those juices flowing, if you cut it, they’re all going to bleed out.

At the end, it depends on what you like on it. I put a little butter on top of my steak, not a lot, just a little bit of butter at home. You can add anything you want. You can add bearnaise if you want to add your bearnaise, you can do sauteed mushrooms, and you can do all that on the side.

That, normally, if you’re talking about Memorial Day, Fourth of July, grilling season, that’s how you make a great steakhouse steak at home.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.