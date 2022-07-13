Subourbon, Where the Crawdads Sing and The It Girl

EAT!

The recently opened Subourbon Southern Kitchen & Spirits delivers exactly what its name promises. From the owners of Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen, Subourbon specializes in a blend of southern, cajun and comfort food influences. The menu includes hot chicken, catfish po-boys, shrimp and grits, and plenty of pork. Unsurprisingly, it also has an extensive selection of bourbon, whiskey, rye and cocktails.

Columbus Taco Fest creators host a Mezcal Tasting at the Cave Bar and Lounge today.

Matthew Dixon's "Horace Silver" Quartet pays tribute to the jazz pianist at Ginger Rabbit on Friday.

Theo Perry brings soul and R&B sounds to the Two-One on Saturday.

Watch

The film adaptation of Delia Owen’s mega-hit 2018 novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, comes to the big screen this weekend. The story follows a girl who raises herself in the marshes of North Carolina and becomes entangled with two men and, eventually, murder. Daisy Edgar-Jones, who also starred in the Hulu adaptation of hit novel Normal People, takes the lead in this Reese Witherspoon production.

Read

Fall into a swirling mystery with the latest from No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Ruth Ware. The It Girl follows Hannah Jones as she searches for answers to the murder of her college friend a decade later. Critics have hailed Ware as this generation’s Agatha Christie and The It Girl looks to further cement that reputation.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.