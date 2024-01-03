The Creative Act, Blue Santa and The Iron Claw

Read

Written by legendary music producer, Rick Rubin, The Creative Act: A Way of Being dives into his personal ideas on artistry and creativity. This must-read contains enough wisdom and insight to push past any creative blocks or thoughts of self-doubt. Rubin delivers useful advice for anyone with the desire to start their creative journey or rediscover what is means to be an artist in a competitive field. Each chapter approaches key points on how to access your creative self and overcome the obstacles of the mind. Rubin’s wisdom on artistry is something anyone can incorporate into their personal lives and revisit overtime.

Eat

Located in Uptown Westerville, Blue Santa Mexican Grill offers a menu packed with delicious, fresh and tasty foods. Danny Hernandez, part-owner of the restaurant, is largely influenced by his hometown recipes in Mexico City. Hernandez brings genuine grilled meals like fried fajitas and seasoned rice to the community. Each lunch and dinner dish is packed with a punch of spice and seasoning that will leave you feeling satisfied. With a variety of fruity margaritas and pina coladas to accompany the menu full of delectable dishes, Blue Santa has something for everyone.

Watch

The Iron Claw follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers and their legacy of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. With a dynasty of wrestlers preceding their lineage, the brothers were destined for pro-wrestling glory. Despite pressure and intense training from their father and coach, the brothers form an inseparable bond as they experience life’s tribulations. The success of their wrestling careers becomes intertwined with personal challenges and a multigenerational tragedy that pushes the Von Erich brothers to their limits. This new theater release exhibits the devastating reality of the Von Erich family that these inseparable brothers must face.

