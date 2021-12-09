West Side Story, Call Us What We Carry and chili French fries

Watch

Steven Spielberg directs this movie revival of the 1957 musical, which follows the tense rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The film hits theatres this Friday.

For viewing at home, check out And Just Like That, a Sex and the City revival hitting HBO Max this Thursday. The TV series rendition follows Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda’s lives as they explore love and friendships in their 50s.

Here's a recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

WS

Amanda Gorman, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the esteemed presidential inaugural poet, expands upon her inauguration piece in this re-release of The Hill We Climb and Other Poems. In this collection of lyrical and meaningful poems, Gorman encapsulates the political and social climates we’re living in today, as well as themes including identity and grief.

Eat

Courtesy of Alphabetical ITN

Alphabetical prides itself on adding its own flair to standard recipes, including “Beer Gut Fries,” a side featuring house seasoned french fries smothered in award-winning Beer Gut Chili. The menu also features classic sandwiches, burgers, salads, soups and more. You can find them at Budd Dairy Food Hall.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.