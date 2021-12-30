The Lost Daughter, The Replacement Wife and bubble gum cookies

Watch

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her debut as a director with this captivating psychological drama based on the novel by international-bestseller Elena Ferrante. The Lost Daughter follows a college professor who, prompted by an encounter with a woman and her daughter, reflects upon memories of her early motherhood.

Read

Darby Kane, international-bestselling author of Pretty Little Wife, returns with this thrilling mystery. The Replacement Wife follows Elisa Wright who is convinced her brother-in-law is a murderer after having one dead wife and another missing fiancée. When she digs into the family’s history for answers, she must race for the truth before another woman disappears.

Here's a recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Eat

If you’re not sugared out from Christmas, check out Crumbl Cookies in Hilliard. Originating from a single storefront in Logan, Utah, the chain went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok for its unique and bold flavors including banana bread, birthday cake, bubble gum, churro and more. It features a rotating menu with four different specialty flavors each week.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.