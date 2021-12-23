A Castle for Christmas, The Night Before Christmas and aviation-themed foods

Watch

Brooke Shields stars in A Castle for Christmas as a bestselling author in the midst of a scandal. She travels to Scotland to escape and hopes to buy a castle. When the castle owner is reluctant to sell it to her, though, the two embark on a journey neither one of them expected.

Had enough of the holiday cheer? Check out The Matrix Resurrections, a long-awaited sequel to The Matrix hitting box offices and HBO Max Dec. 22.

Read

Ring in the holiday cheer with Clement Clarke Moore’s infamous ode to Christmas Eve as he takes readers through the journey of Christmas from the trees to dancing sugar plums.

Eat

Traveling for the holidays? Check out John Glenn International Airport’s newest restaurant, Hangar 815. The restaurant adds an option to pre-security food options, blending “modern flavors with aviation history.”

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.