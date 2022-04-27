Schmidt's and Buckeye Donuts, The Northman, and Alton Brown

Eat

Courtesy of Schmidt's Sausage Haus and Buckeye Donuts

Two iconic Columbus eateries, Buckeye Donuts and Schmidt's Sausage Haus, teamed up for a pair of delicious treats through through April. A Buckeye Donut Apple Fritter Cream Puff, featuring chunks of fritter and apple pie filling, is available at Schmidt's German Village restaurant and its food truck. At Buckeye Donuts, enjoy a Schmidt's Cream Puff-Filled Donut, topped with chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar. But hurry - this is the last weekend of the collaboration!

Looking for more food and fun?

Spanish Wine Tasting at the Sanctuary on Neil on Saturday.

Acoustic trio The Thrippies play country and folk at Combustion Brewing in Pickerington on Friday.

Songwriter Jesse Bar performs at The One Two on Saturday.

Watch

The Northman is a mix of star-studded action movie and made-for-critics cinema. The tale of viking revenge features Alex and Bill Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anna Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk. Directed by Robert Eggers, acclaimed for arthouse horror films The Lighthouse and The Witch, The Northman is already receiving strong praise.

Read

The New York Times bestselling author Emily St. John Mandel returns with Sea of Tranquility. The science fiction novel about art, time, love and plague takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon 300 years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space. The New York Times calls it “One of [Mandel’s] finest novels and one of her most satisfying forays into the arena of speculative fiction yet.”

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.