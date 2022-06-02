The Memorial Tournament Offers On and Off Course Destinations

Courtesy of the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament celebrates its 47th year of world-class golf, commemoration of distinguished players and donations to Greater Columbus charities this week. In addition to the golf, the tournament also offers patrons a one-of-a-kind experience with fan destinations located on and adjacent to the course.

The Patio at Patron Village

Open to all tournament patrons, The Patio features games, food and custom tournament-themed beers and cocktails. Its prime location at the tournament’s signature 12th hole provides guests with great views of the competition.

Military Outpost presented by JobsOhio

This on-course destination recognizes and honors Ohio’s military service men and women, offering complimentary refreshments for all military - active, reserve and veterans. A military ID is required for entry.

The Hill on No. 12

Located at one of the most picturesque spots in Muirfield Village Golf Club, the Hill on No. 12 allows guests to relax while enjoying sweeping views of the competition. With chair-side wait service, guests don’t have to miss a minute of the action.

Pub 18

Conveniently located at the heart of the back nine crossroads, Pub 18 is a great place to grab a drink or bite.

Championship Pavilion

Patrons can get a break from the central Ohio sun in the Championship Pavilion, a covered, open-air venue. Located near the Pro Shop, guests can purchase merchandise, enjoy food and beverages and take photos at the “Pose with the Pros” social media experience.

Out of Bounds Bar

One of four full bars on course, Out of Bounds is the newest hot spot on the front nine.

Memorial Park

In addition to a full bar, Memorial Park - located along No. 1 fairway - also highlights the tournament’s long history of honorees and the game’s greatest individuals.

Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge

Located at the 14th hole, the lounge offers custom cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Vizzy Villa

New in 2022, the Vizzy Villa - located on-course along the 17th fairway - features 20 different flavors of hard seltzer.

The tournament also boasts a range of entertainment options, from parties to live music to food trucks.

For more information, visit www.thememorialtournament.com/patron-info/fan-destinations/