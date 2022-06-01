The Bogey Inn is back at the Memorial Tournament

Courtesy of the Memorial Tournament

This year sees the Memorial Tournament returning to a more traditional format with a full audience following adaptations required due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means an increased local impact, but it also means events and attractions are back. The Memorial Tournament means a full week of entertainment on and off the course.

Bogey Inn

The iconic party at the Bogey Inn makes its return to the tournament starting today. That venue focuses on offering a party atmosphere for a break from the day or a post-golf addition.

Hours of Operation

Wednesday, 4-11 p.m.

Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Entertainment Schedule

Wednesday, June 1: Alexis Gomez (7-10 p.m.)

Thursday, June 2: Brian Day and JT Hiller (4-8 p.m.) and the Reaganomics (8-11 p.m.)

Friday, June 3: Dan Orr LIVE (4-8 p.m.) and Shucking Bubba Deluxe (8:45-11:45 p.m.)

Saturday, June 4: Chris Logsdon (4-8 p.m.) and LT Dan’s New Legs (8:45-11:45 p.m.)

Food Trucks

Food trucks featured throughout the week include Demos Grill, Hacks Slider Shack, Holy Crepes, Iron Grill, Papa John’s Pizza, Pitabilities, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, Roosters, Tacomania and Taesty’s.

For more details visit: www.bogeyparty.com

Fore!Fest brought to you by Rise Brands

In the heart of Dublin’s Bride Park District, this two-day street and music festival features live entertainment, the flavors of local establishments and food trucks, beverage options, and more. The event is free to the public and will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and Saturday June 4.

The Fore!Fest music lineup includes:

Friday, June 3 | 5–10PM

• DJ EV 5-6:30PM

• Winnie Cooper Project 6:45-8PM

• Jared Mahone 8:15-10PM

• Hosted by Mitch James

Saturday, June 4 | 5–10PM

• Devin Henry 5-6:15PM

• Trae Myers 6:30-7:45PM

• North to Nashville 8-10PM

• Hosted by Chris Dutton

Find more Fore!Fest details at www.forefest.com

Annual Benefit Concert

The Memorial Tournament’s annual Benefit Concert brings the central Ohio community together for a night of music and giving. Each year a national recording artist takes the stage as the centerpiece to an event raising funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Nearly $1 million has been raised since the concert’s inception in 2007.

NetJets presents Eric Church at the IGS Energy Benefit Concert presented by City of Dublin

Thursday, June 2, doors open at 6 p.m.

KEMBA Live! in Columbus (private concert event)

Proceeds from the Memorial Tournament’s annual benefit concert benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn Play. Foundation.

Additional Attractions

Pose with the Pros

Strike a pose as your favorite PGA Tour pros walk into the interactive screen and join you for a picture at this new kiosk located in the Champions Pavilion Monday-Sunday.

Spray Paint Artist

A picture says a thousand words. Check out this golf-themed, three-dimensional street art featured on the hallowed blades of grass at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.