Short North Stage announces 2024-25 season line-up

As the 2023-24 season comes to a close, the Short North Stage will be kicking off its next season with a lineup of fan favorites, iconic works and novel shows. With many Tony Award-winning productions, this upcoming season’s shows present shows that can be enjoyed by all theater enthusiasts.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

July 11-Aug. 11, 2024

Based on the legendary 2001 comedy film Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon, this musical tells the tale of a sorority girl who discovers a passion for helping others after enrolling at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Receiving several Tony Award nominations, including Best Original Score, this musical explores themes of self-discovery and female empowerment.

Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show

Sept. 5-22, 2024

A tribute to the music of Fats Waller, this musical showcases the jazz compositions and charismatic lyricism that the artist was best known for. Taking place during the Harlem Renaissance, this Tony Award-winning musical highlights the eclectic nightlife of Manhattan while celebrating African American culture and its musical heritage.

Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Nov. 21-Dec. 29, 2024

This jukebox musical highlights the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, a famous pop and rock band from the 1960s. Winning several prestigious awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, the narrative of this show follows the four “seasons,” showcasing each band member’s perspective throughout their rise to fame.

Nine: The Musical

Jan. 23-Feb. 26 2025

An original Broadway production since 1982, Nine: The Musical is a Tony Award-winning show that follows the story of infamous Italian film director Guido Contini. This musical touches on themes of creative blockage and midlife crises while transporting viewers into the captivating world of Italian cinema.

A Chorus Line: One Singular Sensation

March 20-April 19, 2025

This musical takes place on the Broadway stage, showing viewers a glimpse of the reality of Broadway productions and the intense preparation necessary to create a show-stopping sensation. Winning 12 Tony Awards, this show tells the true stories of Broadway performers both on and off the stage.

The Drowsy Chaperone: A Musical Within a Comedy

May 8-June 1, 2025

Best known for its humor and entertaining score, this musical has premiered all around the world. The show features a unique format and plays tribute to the iconic Jazz-age shows that comprised the 1920s. The meta-musical combines all the fun tropes and characterization that musical theater is best known for.

Cailyn Burr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.