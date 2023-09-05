Ohio State Buckeyes 2023 football schedule and why you should watch

Script Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 2 at Indiana University

3:30 p.m. on CBS

Time to brush the dust off the buckeye necklace you’ve had tucked away since January because it’s officially trendy again! The Bucks travel to Bloomington, Indiana this Labor Day weekend to showcase some new talent and give Ohio fans something to talk about during their holiday weekend cookouts.

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Youngstown State

Noon on Big Ten Network

Youngstown State is OSU’s first home game of the season, along with Family Weekend for current Ohio State students. The Buckeyes may have a family reunion of their own with former head coach Jim Tressel, the current president of Youngstown State, potentially making his way down for the game.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Western Kentucky

4 p.m. on FOX

Ohio Stadium stays busy as the Buckeye’s welcome Western Kentucky to Columbus. This is the first ever meeting between WKU and OSU, and with the Hilltoppers hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky less than 350 miles from Ohio State, fans of both teams are sure to pack the stands.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m. on NBC

The season heats up early in week four with the legendary Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup. While it’s a fair bet that the Fighting Irish squad can live up to its name, the Buckeyes are looking to extend an all-time winning streak against the Irish to six in a row.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

3:30 p.m. on Peacock

The Maryland Terrapins join OSU at home for a late afternoon Homecoming kickoff. This is the Bucks’ first Big Ten face-off on home turf, making it the perfect opportunity to catch one of only six home games this season. If you can’t make it, this game is a Peacock exclusive so make sure you don’t burn your free trial beforehand.

Saturday, Oct. 14 at Purdue

Noon on FOX

Ohio State vs. Purdue marks the halfway point of the 2023 season and the Buckeyes make their way back to the state they began the whole season in – Indiana. Ever since the hard-to-forget upset of 2018 when Purdue beat the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes 49-20, a game against the Boilermakers always makes fans tune in.

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Penn State

Time and Broadcasting: TBD

The intense non-rivalry between Ohio State and Penn State kicks off the back half of this season, and while the teams might have bad blood on the field, it doesn’t compare to the bad blood between student sections. Buckeye fans everywhere hope the home field advantage pushes the Buckeyes to victory, and OSU students – many of whom have memories of the 2016 upset – are positive Block O won’t be defeated.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wisconsin

Time and Broadcasting: TBD

The Buckeyes make the journey to Wisconsin this October Saturday and will be welcomed by Columbus native and former Buckeye player and head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell – a Westerville native – surely has this game circled as he is returning to compete in Ohio for the first time since leaving the University of Cincinnati.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Rutgers

Time and Broadcasting: TBD

A quick trip to the East Coast kicks off November as Rutgers head coach, Greg Schiano, faces off against his old team. Schiano was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2018 and always brings his A-game against his former employer.

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State

7:30 p.m. on NBC

Ohio State has dominated the OSU vs. MSU matchups for the past few seasons, leaving a hungry Michigan State looking for a rebound and ready to hold their own against the Buckeyes.

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Time and Broadcasting: TBD

The Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Horseshoe this weekend – a stadium very familiar to head coach PJ Fleck. He started his coaching career at OSU under Jim Tressel and will have a warm welcome back at his alma mater – as long as the Buckeyes win.

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan

Noon on FOX

The matchup fans everywhere anticipate all year has the Buckeyes traveling to the hated State Up North for the final regular season matchup this year. Coming off two heartbreaking losses in 2021 and 2022, there is no doubt Ohio State will be playing like its life depends on it, and with the intensity of this historic rivalry, it basically does.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.