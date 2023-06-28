Best of the 'Bus 2023

Best Faces and Philanthropy

Best Hometown Mascot

Brutus Buckeye

This scarlet-and-grey-adorned nut is a fan favorite for many in central Ohio, so it’s no surprise he won both categories for the second year in a row.

Best Local Musician

Twenty One Pilots

This musical duo has deep roots in the area, as both grew up and graduated from high schools in central Ohio. Drummer Josh Dun recently moved back to Columbus with his wife, actress Debby Ryan, with Architectural Digest featuring their whimsical, tree-nestled house.

Best Hometown Athlete

Archie Griffin

With the accolades he has earned over the years – college football’s only two-time Heisman Trophy winner and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, to name a few – it’s clear why this OSU grad and legend took home the title.

Best Volunteer Experience

Mid-Ohio Food Collective

For the sixth year in a row, readers agree this food bank is the best way to volunteer your time!

Best Charitable Gala

Discover the Dream by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Narrowly beating several other events for this space, St. Jude takes home the title for the second year in a row as it celebrates its 61st anniversary.

Best Bites

Best Outdoor Dining

Lindey’s

Grab a drink with family or friends on this spacious back patio with plenty of shade and fresh air.

Best Food Coma Potential

Der Dutchman

Although it may be a bit of a drive to Plain City, these Amish meals and baked goods will fill your belly so much you may need to roll yourself home. Don’t forget the apple butter.

Best Barbecue

City Barbeque

Ray Ray’s Hog Pit nearly dethroned this long-standing champion, but ultimately lost by one vote. With this heated competition, City Barbeque may have to watch its back so it doesn’t get smoked next year!

Best Bakery & Best Donuts

Schneider’s Bakery

This Westerville bakery has been delighting Columbus’ tastebuds for almost 70 years. With cookies, cakes and some of the biggest donuts in town, it’s no wonder Schneider’s brought home both titles.

Best Ice Cream

Graeter’s

With 12 locations within 30 minutes of downtown Columbus, Central Ohioans love this French pot ice cream. And, its black raspberry chip has won national recognition.

× Expand Courtesy of Massey's Pizza

Best Local Pizza

Massey’s Pizza

Massey’s narrowly took the title in the most competitive category this year, edging out previous winner Tommy’s Pizza by a handful of votes. With its crispy crust and edge-to-edge topping coverage, it is hard to beat this Columbus-style classic.

Best Steakhouse

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

After battling back and forth with Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse for a few years, Hyde Park is back on top with its top-notch steaks. Lauded filet mignon and Wagyu steak options, as well as mouthwatering sides and appetizers, make this steakhouse a reliable destination for special occasions.

Best Burgers & Best Menu Item Name

The Thurman Cafe and The Thurmanator

These towering burgers with 3/4-pound patties and hand-cut fries can fill up the belly of any hungry traveler. They even made it on an episode of Travel Channel’s show Man v. Food. The Thurmanator features two patties with toppings ranging from mayo, tomatoes and lettuce to banana peppers and ham.

Best Food Truck

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

This company has decades of history in Columbus, from its Ohio State Fair booth to its historic restaurant in German Village. The mobile version of this German staple can be found traveling all around Columbus, so be sure to track it down to get your fix of sausage and cream puffs.

Best ‘Bevs

Best Place to Drink Your Brunch

Kitchen Social

After opening its Dublin location, Kitchen Social is taking over the brunch scene! With delicious options such as creme brulee French toast and a chorizo egg scramble, it is a proven spot for fulfilling your weekend brunch needs.

Best Coffee

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

This coffee shop not only offers unique blends and roasts of coffee, but roasts it in small batches in-house! Get a cup of coffee – or tea – from one of four locations around Columbus.

Best Brewery

BrewDog

Courtesy of BrewDog

Housing 24 beer taps featuring some of the best guest breweries around town, BrewDog is the perfect place to grab a craft beer or your favorite spirit of choice. Need somewhere to stay after your last drink? Get a room at the BrewDog Hotel and stay in one of the “kennels,” which have draft beer on tap in each room.

Best Winery

Cooper’s Hawk

With several award-winning wines – such as its Pinot Noir, which has won 30 different awards – Cooper’s Hawk has drawn a lot of attention and praise over the years, making this win no surprise.

Best Distillery

High Bank Distillery Co.

Co-founded and run by one of the most decorated Master Distillers in Ohio, Adam Hines, High Bank Distillery Co. has won several awards and has an eye for sustainability.

Best Retail Wine Selection

Carfagna’s Market & Ristorante

Since 2015, Giant Eagle has won this category seven times, but Carfagna’s has dethroned it for the first time in three years!

Best Retail Beer Selection

Giant Eagle

The reigning champ takes the win for the seventh year in a row! Be sure to check out your local store for the best beer selection in town.

Best Happy Hour

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern

With 10 locations around the greater Columbus area, there is a good chance you have enjoyed a meal here. There is a wide selection of wines, beer and mixed drinks, and if you’re looking for some inspiration, check out the Daily Drink Features.

Best Performing and Visual Art

Best New Exhibit

Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures at COSI

Travel back in time as you walk through this ancient Egyptian exhibit that transports you to Tut’s tomb as it was exhumed. Be sure to stop by COSI to see it before the exhibit closes in September.

× Expand Courtesy of COSI

Best Suburban Art Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum

Featuring the work of accredited Ohio Designer Craftsmen, the museum showcases five major exhibitions each year and offers educational programs for all ages. Check out its Emerging Ohio Artists Exhibition opening Aug. 12.

Best Urban Art Gallery & Best Public Art Display

Columbus Museum of Art

Best Theater Troupe

Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox has won this category for the past eight years in a row. This year marks its 9th victory with a lead of almost 200 votes.

Best Dance Troupe

BalletMet

As its 45th anniversary season comes to a close, this organization offers more than just entertainment. With hundreds of classes for ages 3 to 84, anyone can sign up for BalletMet’s Dance Academy.

Best Arts Performance (since March 2022)

Hamilton presented by Broadway in Columbus

Along its 2022 tour around the country, Hamilton made a stop at Ohio Theatre. With its iconic music and novel storytelling, it is no surprise it won this year’s title.

Best Concert (since March 2022)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

This orchestral rock band spectacle has been entertaining audiences since 1996, making a stop in Columbus each winter for years.

Best of the ‘Fest

Best Summer Concert Series

Picnic with the Pops by Columbus Symphony Orchestra

From big-name artists such as Ben Folds and Ne-Yo to patriotic celebrations and TBDBITL ringing in the new OSU football season, this series will always get Columbus up and on its feet.

Best Downtown (Columbus) Festival

Columbus Arts Festival

Bringing in hundreds of visual and performance artists to the Downtown riverfront, this festival has wowed visitors for years.

Best Suburban Festival

Dublin Irish Festival

Known for its Irish food, dance, music and more. Be sure to stop by Dublin for your fix of all things green.

Best Event for People-Watching

ComFest

Courtesy of Randall L. Schieber

Best Best Food-Themed Festival

Jazz & Rib Fest

Look no further for the best in both barbecue and jazz. Listen to a variety of performers and groups as you chow down on some smoked meats from more than 15 different rib vendors.

Best Drink-Themed Festival

Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

To sample wine from all over the state, Grove City brings together over 20 wineries – including its own Plum Run Winery – for a weekend full of wine, music and art.

Best Spot to Gamble

Hollywood Casino Columbus

Best Suburban Fourth of July Celebration

Westerville

Head to the Westerville Sports Complex on Cleveland Avenue for the best viewing area for fireworks.

Best TV Binge

Yellowstone

If you’re looking for a daring modern take on the Wild West, tune in to Paramount to catch Kevin Costner portraying a rancher in Montana facing all the drama and danger of a family ranch on the outskirts of the law.

Best Book

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Written by the award-winning author during the COVID-19 pandemic, this tale takes readers on a journey to an imaginative world hidden in a shed and the 17-year-old boy who will save it – and his own world – from falling apart.

Best Shop ‘til you Drop

Best Hometown Product

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

For five of the past six years – 2019 being the exception – Jeni’s has captured this title and Columbus’ taste buds with its rich and unique flavor combinations.

× Expand Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Best Locally Owned Boutique

A Gal Named Cinda Lou

Head to North State Street in Westerville to find this boutique that offers an eclectic mix of greeting cards, stickers, music and knick-knacks.

Best Farmers’ Market

Worthington

While most communities have their own local markets, this farmers’ market is open year-round, with an outdoor summer season from May until October and an indoor space for the colder months.

Best Jewelry Store

Worthington Jewelers

Self-proclaimed as the place “where Columbus gets engaged,” this jeweler has been serving the Columbus community for over 20 years.

Best of Health and Fitness

Best Spa Day Out

The Spa at River Ridge Salon

This Dublin favorite offers many services, ranging from haircuts and styles to facials, massages and pedicures. The spa also believes in giving back, having donated $37,500 to local organizations.

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga on High

If you want classes in yoga, meditation or aerial silks, you’ll find offerings for all ages and skill levels at this centrally located, relaxing urban getaway.

Best Gym/Fitness Center

The Fitness Movement

Specializing in group fitness, The Fitness Movement offers a variety of classes – including its signature Bodypump, Bodycombat and Bodybalance categories – but also offers an open workout area for those looking to get out and get active.

Best Fitness Event

Arnold Sports Festival

The result of a chance meeting between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Columbus sports promoter Jim Lorimer has now become one of the nation’s leading sports and fitness events.

Best Pet Day Care/Boarding

All Tails “R” Waggin

Whether you want a grooming session for your pup, a place for it to stay for your weekend getaway or a furry friend of your own, All Tails has you covered!

Best Views

Best Ohio Vacation Destination

Best Nature Trails

Best Weekend Getaway

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Hocking Hills & The Oasis

Offering breathtaking views through secluded hiking trails, canoeing passages and zipline rides, this space is perfect for a day in nature or a camping trip under the stars.

Best Wedding Venue

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Who wouldn’t want to get married alongside beautiful art and flowers? At the Conservatory, you’ll get the best of both worlds.

Best Luxury Resort (in or around Ohio)

Gervasi Vineyard in Canton, Ohio

This 55-acre “Tuscan getaway” offers beautiful lakeside views with high-end amenities, such as a complimentary continental breakfast that will arrive at your suite each morning.

Best Home Services

Best Handyman Company

Mr. Handyman

Best Landscape Company

Five Seasons Landscape

Best Roofing Company

Newman Roofing, LLC

Best HVAC Company

Columbus Worthington Air

Best Window Company

Rosati Windows

Best Plumbing

The Waterworks

Best Money Managers and Movers …

Best Credit Union

KEMBA

Best Bank

Huntington

Best Financial Advisory Firm

Edward Jones

Best Realty Company

The Mathias Team

Best Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck

Best Senior Living Community

Friendship Village of Dublin

Best Car Dealer

Honda Marysville

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.