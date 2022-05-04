Lincoln Theatre to host jazz series on rooftop patio

Photo by Terry Gilliam

Beginning next week, the Lincoln Theatre will bring guests to its newly renovated rooftop patio for a series of live jazz performances running through the summer. Grammy-nominated Bobby Floyd Trio kicks off Wine Down Wednesdays on May 11. Currently, a central Ohio jazz staple is booked each month through the summer with the Aaron White Quartet closing the series on Sept. 14.

In addition to music, the evenings are set to include hors d’oeuvres and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

For each performance, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 6 p.m. Individual tickets to Wine Down Wednesdays at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., are $27. Five- and four-show subscriptions are also available.

Both individual tickets and subscriptions can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

See the full schedule below.

Wednesday, May 11 - Bobby Floyd Trio

2020 Grammy Award nominee Bobby Floyd performs on his classic Hammond B3 organ with Derek DiCenzo on guitar and bass and Reggie Jackson on drums, creating the perfect mix to provide an unparalleled evening of live jazz.

Wednesday, June 15 - Mark Hampton Quartet

Reemerging at the top of his game, jazz bassist Mark Hampton’s grooves are organically earthy, telling a story and giving jazz a conscience.

Wednesday, July 13 – Robert Mason Trio

Jazz educator and musician Robert Mason performs with his personal trio, featuring a blend of jazz and soulful sounds that mindfully infuse traditional and modern elements of jazz.

Wednesday, August 10 - Midwest Modern Jazz Quartet

One of central Ohio’s newest contemporary music quartets, these four musicians have come together after touring the globe in their individual careers to form one of jazz’s most musically diverse, contemporary organizations.

Wednesday, September 14 - Aaron White Quartet

From The Isley Brothers and Stevie Wonder to Frank Ocean and BJ the Chicago Kid, the Aaron White Quartet performs its own fresh rendition of popular R&B and soul.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.