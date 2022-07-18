Lady A cancels Lancaster Festival performance, replaced by Billy Currington

Lady A has canceled its performance at the Lancaster Festival, previously scheduled for July 30. In place of Lady A, the festival has announced award-winning country artist Billy Currington to perform in place of the band.

Deb Connell, executive director of the Lancaster Festival, shared a statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lady A has cancelled their performance at Lancaster Festival.

Fortunately, our Lancaster Festival leadership has been able to secure Billy Currington to perform on July

30th! We are grateful to him for his willingness to adjust his schedule and to headline our 2022 season.

Billy Currington has been recognized by the Grammy Awards, ACMs and CMT Music Awards for his chart-topping hits such as “Hey Girl,” “Good Directions,” “Party for Two,” “Must Be Doin’ Something Right,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Pretty Good at Drinking Beer,” and “People Are Crazy.”

Currington’s songs have always been snapshots of life.

His music is steeped in truth and possesses a relatability that makes his audience feel like they could drink a beer or catch a few fish with the curly-haired country boy. Currington has that heartfelt everyman quality that lends emotional weight to whatever he’s singing whether it’s a tender ballad or a rollicking party anthem.

For those individuals who purchased Lancaster Festival Tickets solely based on the performance of Lady A – we hope that you will come and enjoy this show instead – we KNOW it will be an amazing, unique experience that you will never forget.

We are looking forward to having Billy Currington be part of our 2022 festival, and we are excited about an incredible night of music under the stars!