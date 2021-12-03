Grandview Carriage Place Players presents Broadway classic

The Grandview Carriage Place Players will present The Man Who Came To Dinner this month.

Performances will take place at Van Fleet Theater at Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave., in Columbus at 7 p.m. Dec. 16-Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.

Enjoy this adaptation of the comedy play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

When international literary legend (and friends of the world-famous and infamous) Sheridan Whiteside visits the Stanleys for dinner, he slips on their doorstep, breaking his hip.

Thus, Whiteside is confined to the Stanleys' house for a tumultuous six weeks with comical visits from Hollywood elites, murderous convicts and penguins.

This comedy is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.

Grandview Carriage Place Players is a collaboration between Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation, and Columbus Recreation and Parks.

"If you bring one actor to the stage, and then another, and then another and you dare them to dream something really big, you'll be amazed at what they can create in the end," says director John Heisel.