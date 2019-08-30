Grandview Heights: Grandview seniors stay active

From the moment she began instructing at the Grandview Center in 1978, Marta Durban, Recreation Supervisor, had one goal in mind: amongst a growing community both at the center and in Grandview, keep senior citizens moving.

“We are never not busy,” Durban says. “There is a lot of focus on physical activity here. No one wants to hang out and crotchet, that just doesn’t happen here.”

The Grandview Center offers a number of different fitness classes for all levels of experience and ability. From Wii bowling classes and chair volleyball, to weight training and yoga classes, there is no shortage of activities.

“When you come in, we work with people at the level they are at and teach them basic core control… Center, balance and strength,” Durban says. “I always tell my instructors they have to know the room and who they are instructing before they go in to a class.”

While the center does provide an outlet for physical activity and a social connection for its members, the Grandview Center stresses the importance of understanding the muscles, mind and body connection.

A connection, that Durban states, can make all the difference in life.

Small but Mighty

Though Grandview is not the largest community across the greater Columbus area, folks at the senior center make use of what’s around town. Whether it is a yoga studio like Yoga on High or the pool at LA Fitness, Grandview seniors make use of what’s around them.

“Here in Grandview, it doesn’t matter what direction you go, you are going to find a fitness studio,” Durban says. “It all ends up working for us. We are a small facility; I have three classes going on at one time and most of the people here can join those places to use equipment we don’t have.”

Each year, Grandview Center hosts a chair volleyball tournament welcoming three to four different centers. It is a “big party,” as Durban describes and the day long tournament is filled with plenty of entertainment and food from local businesses.

Perhaps the largest program stemming from the Grandview Center is the drama program, “Grandview Carriage Place Community Production.”

The program is not limited to Grandview senior citizens but people of all ages from Dublin, Worthington and Columbus as well. This past summer the group did “Slipper and the Rose,” and performed at Grandview High School for three straight evenings.

“They have to sing, dance, paint and move sets… It is mammoth,” Durban says. “We partner with Columbus recreation to make this happen.”

Lending a helping hand

Aside from classes available throughout the week, the seniors at the Grandview Center often take trips to parks around Columbus to go on nature walks. But what Durban is most proud of is the community involvement that spawns from the center.

From the Tour de Grandview, the Columbus Marathon, the Grandview Heights Annual Great 5K Pumpkin Run and even Christmas tree lightings, seniors remain a constant presence at Grandview events.

“They want to be active, most of these seniors are retired and working part time or traveling,” Durban says. “At community events, my seniors are there to help fill in with whatever is needed. They are the glue that holds it together.”

This continued involvement is what excites Durban the most about the Grandview community. She mentions that the center has come a long way since its early days when, “eating, playing cards and smoking cigarettes,” were the most popular and desired activities.

“We continue to grow younger in the Grandview community,” Durban says. “And with that, my seniors are growing younger with the desire to be more physical.”

For a full schedule of classes and activities, please visit grandviewheights.org

