Franklin Park Conservatory brings back cocktail evening events

Cocktails at the Conservatory events return to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens soon! The events are 5:30-9 p.m. on select Thursdays from May to November. Each event features a unique theme reflected in the evenings drink samples, food vendors, musical acts and entertainment.

The entire facility will be open during Cocktails at the Conservatory events. Adults have the opportunity to enjoy a night out and experience everything the Conservatory has to offer with their peers. The 2022 Cocktails at the Conservatory schedule is as follows:

May 12: But First, Tequila

Start the series off strong during an evening dedicated to tequila! Sunset Margarita is the specialty cocktail served at the bars, and Heidelberg Distributing has samples of Two Chicks Sparkling Citrus Margarita, Rey Supremo Tequila Blanco and Cantera Negra Tequila Anejo. For All Species will teach guests about how bats are involved in making tequila. Conservatory staff will also show off the agave plant and other desert plants. A seven-piece band will play Latin jazz, and Salsamante Dance Academy will lead salsa dance instruction. Two food trucks, Taquito’s Truck and Where It All Vegan, will be onsite.

June 23: Grapes in the Garden

Wine night makes its way to the garden during this indulgent event. Strawberry lemonade with brut rosé is the specialty cocktail. Plum Run Winery, Wine on High and The Winemaker’s Shop will each bring two wine samples. The Winemaker’s Shop will also teach guests about winemaking, and a local educator will share his knowledge about growing grapes. Guests can also take part in a wine scavenger hunt, watch the living statue and grab food from Cousins Maine Lobster or Petrella’s Pasta. Performing duo Emma Webb Music will serenade guests throughout the evening.

July 21: Christmas in July

This event is wacky and wonderful, befitting the theme. There’s a specialty drink called the Grinch and holiday drink samples from Middle West Spirits, Saucy Brew Works and Crafted Culture. Try Christmas trivia, ride the rodeo reindeer and take a picture with the glowing moon from Conservatory Aglow. Entertainment also includes a stilt-walking elf and the Ted Royalty Duo playing holiday favorites on steel drums. Two food trucks, Aloha Aina and Where It All Vegan, will be onsite.

August 18: Backyard Brews

The Conservatory becomes everyone’s backyard for a summer hangout. Sip on the specialty cocktail Backyard Sweet Tea and try samples from Columbus Distributing. Grab a bite to eat from Pitabilities or Sweet T’s food trucks. The Cincinnati Circus will set up giant inflatable games, and lawn games will be available to challenge your friends. Conservatory staff will teach guests about plants that grow in our backyards and lead tours of the Topiary Collection. Spend the rest of the evening exploring the botanical gardens and listening to the dueling pianos of Ebony & Ivory.

September 22: Oktoberfest

There’s no biergarten quite like the botanical gardens during “Oktoberfest”! Start with beer samples from three breweries: Gemüt Biergarten, Mad Moon Hard Cider and Crooked Can, then try the fair from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus or The Cheesy Truck food trucks. Ken & Mary’s Turbo Accordions Express will perform authentic polka music. Test your knowledge during Oktoberfest trivia and discover Oktoberfest recipes with Conservatory staff. Our team will also lead tours of the fall horticulture on display. A balloon artist and stilt walker from the Cincinnati Circus will be onsite.

November 3: Throwback Thursdays (’80s)

Throw it back to the ’80s for the rad final event in the series. Party Pleasers will bring the old-school jams while guests play arcade games, make friendship bracelets, test their ’80s knowledge and capture memories at the Fizzy Cat photo booth. Staff will also lead tours of the Bonsai Collection, trees that may have lived through the ’80s. The Blue Lagoon is the specialty drink of the night, and additional samples are available courtesy of Watershed Distillery, Rhinegeist Brewery and High Bank Distillery.

Tickets are $30 ($25 for members) and must be reserved by midnight before the event; tickets will not be sold at the door. These events are strictly 21+, and guests will need to present identification. Tickets are non-refundable. The events are not weather dependent. Five dollars from every ticket will be donated to the Conservatory’s outreach programs which positively impact the community.Learn more and purchase tickets at fpconservatory.org/cocktails

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.