Festival & Events | Parade of Homes, Coffee Festival and Arnold Classic

Photo courtesy of Truberry Custom Homes Previously on Parade

Sept. 23

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursdays through Sundays, noon-6 p.m.

www.biaparade.com

Spread across central Ohio and entirely free, attendees will have the opportunity to tour new construction homes, view featured communities throughout different locations and visit luxury Dream Homes for inspiration on new construction homes.

Don't forget to view and download the official guide.

Read the full story about the event.

SUBSCRIBE TO WEEKENDSCENE FOR OUR WATCH. READ. EAT. SUGGESTIONS AND THE CHANCE TO WIN WEEKLY PRIZES!

Sept. 24

The A&F Challenge

5-11 p.m.

Abercrombie & Fitch Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany

www.anfchallenge.org

The A&F Challenge, presented by Abercrombie & Fitch, supports SeriousFun Children’s Network, whose mission is to give kids with serious illnesses unforgettable camp experiences. The event will feature a wide range of activities and entertainment and a musical lineup including headliners Zedd, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel.

Sept. 24-25

New Albany Oktoberfest

Friday 3:30-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m.

Market St., between CVS Pharmacy and Route 605, New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

The New Albany Oktoberfest is an event with fun for the whole family with a beer garden, kids zone and everything in between. The event includes live entertainment, food vendors, bounce houses, craft vendors and much more.

Sept. 25

Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

The Arnold Classic returns to Columbus for its 33rd year. The event will feature acclaimed bodybuilding and fitness stars as they compete for a variety of titles in fitness, bikini and classic physique.

Sept. 25-26

Columbus Coffee Festival

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Come out for Columbus’ 6th annual Coffee Festival, featuring a multitude of samples from roasters and coffee shops both in and out of Ohio. Guests can choose to attend one or both days for their own one of a kind experience.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.