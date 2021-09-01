This year's BIA Parade of Homes taking new directions

Brand-new neighborhoods alongside longstanding communities. Inside the Outerbelt and near the outer edges of greater Columbus. Smaller condos and sprawling estates.

It would be the understatement of the century to say the 2021 BIA Parade of Homes will be significantly different from Parades' past.

The Parade, presented by the BIA of Central Ohio, runs Sept. 23-Oct. 10. In addition to featuring new homes, as the Parade does every year, this year’s Parade also puts the spotlight on exciting communities in central Ohio.

Instead of 10-20 houses concentrated in one up-and-coming neighborhood, this year’s Parade features almost 60 houses all throughout the Columbus metro area – from Sunbury to Commercial Point, from Plain City to Carroll. And the list of locations is just one of the components that make this year’s Parade decidedly more diverse than ever before. The line-up of homes also offers a broad spectrum of home styles, sizes, price ranges and features, some in exciting new developments, some in well-established communities.

Contrast, for example, two of this year’s featured communities.

On one end, there’s Evans Farm, which has multiple houses on this year’s tour. Host site of the 2019 Parade, Evans Farm – situated in southern Delaware County – is being built in the New Urbanism style. That means it places a strong emphasis on walkability – accessible public spaces, easily traversed roadways, driveways that front on alleys rather than the main streets, convenient proximity to housing and shopping.

“It’s incredible to see the atmosphere,” says Dan Griffin, developer for Evans Farm.

On the other end, there’s Franklinton: quite literally the oldest neighborhood in Franklin County. There, community organization Franklinton Rising has just completed a total overhaul of a 100-year-old house – replacing everything but the studs, basement and load-bearing walls – to create an almost entirely new structure, which serves as this year’s Foundation Home. Though its appearance has changed dramatically, the house is still built to match existing neighborhood character and to be affordable to those who live and work in Franklinton.

“When you look at this house, or at any of the houses we’ve done, you just see a house that fits in with the neighborhood,” says Franklinton Rising President Tom Heffner. “We work hard to maintain the architecture and integrity of the neighborhood with the houses we rebuild.”

For the full list of homes on this year’s Parade, visit www.biaparade.com.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.