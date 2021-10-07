Festival & Events | BIA Parade of Homes, Italian Festival, Taco Fest

Photo courtesy of Truberry Custom Homes Previously on Parade

Oct. 7-10

BIA Parade of Homes

Noon-6 p.m.

www.biaparade.com

Come out for the final weekend of the BIA Parade of Homes. The event features homes in all price points, sizes and styles throughout central Ohio – and it’s free!

Don't forget to view and download the official guide.

Read the full story about the event.

Oct. 8-10

The Columbus Italian Festival

Rod Berry Italian Festival

Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

720 Hamlet St., Columbus

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

With a wide range of entertainment and activities, The Columbus Italian Festival has something for everyone including live music, games, Italian cultural events, cooking demonstrations and much more.

Oct. 8-10

Boo at the Zoo

Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd. Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

There’s no place better for lighthearted Halloween fun than the Columbus Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo. This year features a trick or treat trail, train rides, giant pumpkin carving and more. Boo at the Zoo will continue each weekend through the end of October.

Oct. 9-10

Columbus Taco Fest

Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

www.columbustacofest.com

Celebrate tacos and support a great cause this weekend. The Columbus Taco Fest features taco trucks, tequila mixed drinks, Mexican beer and live entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ohio Employee Relief Fund, a program created by the Ohio Restaurant Association to provide emergency funding to restaurant, food service and hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.

She Burns Bright Festival

Secret Studio, 503 W. Walnut St., Columbus

www.sheburnsbright.com

This family friendly event with a dedicated kids space, beer garden, food trucks and four performance stages highlights arts through feminism. The festival will feature live music, comedy, poetry, dance, performance art, drag and cinema.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.