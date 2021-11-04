Festival & Events | Taste of the Market, Gallery Hop and final Crew game

Nov. 4-16

Columbus Jewish Film Festival

Various locations

The Columbus Jewish Film Festival strives to engage audiences through international films reflecting Jewish experiences. More than just screenings, the festival includes engaging faciliated dialogues about social justice, Jewish culture and the Columbus arts community. A new film is shown both in-person and virtually every day of the festival.

Nov. 5

Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade

Noon

Nationwide Plaza and N. High St.

Join in the celebration of welcoming our troops home. The central Ohio Veterans Day Parade aims to provide Veterans with a warm welcome home, letting them know how much their service is appreciated. The parade starts at Nationwide Plaza, heads south towards Broad St. and ends in front of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

In addition to this commemorative event, the city of Westerville hosts a Veterans Day Breakfast Nov. 11 at the Westerville Community Center. The event is free to all Veterans.

Nov. 5

North Market Bridge Park’s Taste of the Market Gala

7-11 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin

Come out to celebrate North Market Bridge Park’s grand opening and first anniversary all in one evening. Tickets to the event include three-course dishes prepared by the market’s merchants, wine, beer, cocktails, live music and more. Proceeds will go towards the market and its merchants.

Nov. 6

Short North Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

This Saturday is the Short North Arts District’s Gallery Hop, Columbus’s favorite night of the month to celebrate art. The event features new gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food, drinks and more all throughout the District.

Nov. 7

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC

3:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

Come out for the Crew’s last game of the season this weekend. The Crew will need to score at least seven goals for a slim chance at a playoff spot, but with the Chicago Fire near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, anything is possible right?

Save The Date: Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announced it will host WinerFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bicentennial Park. It will feature live music (including an L.A.-based Absofacto performance) local food trucks, seasonal ales and warm drinks.

