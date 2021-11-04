WinterFest is back

After taking a hiatus last year as a result of the pandemic, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is bringing back WinterFest -- a celebration of everyone’s favorite time of year that features local and national music acts, seasonal craft beer and cocktails along with delicious dishes from Columbus-based food trucks.

The fourth annual WinterFest will take place in Bicentennial Park from 11 a.m.- 4p.m. Dec. 4. The Bicentennial Stage will kick off at 11 a.m. with the soul-pop jams of Honey and Blue, followed by sousaphone-powered party music of the New Basics Brass Band, and headlining L.A.-based Absofacto, featuring a unique fusion of dream pop, art rock and inventive electronica at 3 p.m.

“The WinterFests we’ve held in the past have been such great successes, and we are happy to bring the event back to Bicentennial Park,” says Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “As the city continues to regain momentum after the start of the pandemic, events like WinterFest are a perfect way to showcase some of the fantastic music, food and beer distinctive to Columbus in a safe way.”

The food trucks on site will include Cheesy Truck; Ninja Bowl; Paddy Wagon; Pitabilities; Sweet-T's Southern Style Food Truck; Tibetan Momo; and Tortilla Street Food. The Columbus Coffee Company will offer coffee, craft beverages and shaved ice.

Local breweries will be on hand and featuring their seasonal craft brews, with BrewDog’s Lost Lager; Market Garden’s Festivus; Columbus Brewing Company’s Citra Noel; Seventh Son Brewing’s Rime; and from Cleveland, Great Lakes will be on hand with its renowned Christmas Ale. For something with a little more warmth and kick, hot bourbon chai cider will also be served.

“WinterFest has a special feel to it, different from the summer celebrations we hold in Bicentennial Park,” says Derrick Clay, president of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Commission. “It is something about the chill in the air and the holiday spirit that takes hold in December that makes it a really fun, joyous event, and a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon outdoors with your friends and neighbors.”