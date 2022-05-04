Festivals & Events | COSI Science Festival, Gallery Hop and Mother’s Day 5K

May 4-7

COSI Science Festival

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosiscifest.org

Featuring events spread around central Ohio, the COSI Science Festival brings a range of experiences from virtual reality and rocket launches to brewery science and birding. The festival culminates with the Big Science Celebration at COSI.

May 6

Food Truck Festival and Shop and Hop

4-9 p.m.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Grove City offers a steady stream of events through the summer. For the Food Truck Festival and Shop and Hop, enjoy great food trucks, eateries and specials from local shops.

May 7

Mother’s Day 5K

8-10 a.m.

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus

www.momday5k.com

Stay active and spend some quality time with mom this Mother’s Day. The race presented by Healthy New Albany, starts in Easton’s town square and is an great spring race whether you’re running, walking or pushing the stroller. Plus, it’s a great excuse to shop for mom after the race.

May 7

Herb Day 50th Anniversary

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ohio Herb Center, 73 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna

www.ohioherbcenter.org

Gahanna’s greenest day of the year celebrates 50 years this weekend. Gather at the Ohio Herb Center for the annual plant sale, an herb day pageant, and various talks and entertainment.

May 7

Gallery Hop

Short North Arts District

www.shortnorth.org

It’s the first Saturday of the month, which means the Short North Arts District hosts its monthly gallery hop. The first hop of spring features new exhibitions, artisan-made goods, live music and more.

May 7

Farmers Markets

www.thedublinmarket.com

www.worthingtonfarmersmarket.com

It’s a sure sign of summer when farmers markets return. This weekend, both the Dublin Market and Worthington Farmers Market begin their regular events.

