Festivals & Events | North Market Apron Gala, Rose Run 5K and Farmers Market Openings

May 19

St. Jude Discover the Dream

6-9 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.stjude.org

With its proceeds going towards finding a cure to childhood cancer, the Discover the Dream is a great way to enjoy the evening while supporting a noble cause. The event features cocktails, appetizers, dinner, live music, interactions with the zoo animals and a silent auction.

May 20

North Market Downtown Apron Gala

7-11 p.m.

North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St., Columbus

www.northmarket.org

North Market’s biggest fundraiser event features exclusive dishes, music, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear their own aprons to compete for a chance to win a prize for the most creative apron.

May 21

Rose Run 5K

8 a.m.

Rose Run Park, 6359 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

www.runsignup.com/roserun5k

In celebration of its Founders Day, New Albany kicks off its annual day of activities with a 5K open to all levels of runners. Following the race are post-run snacks, a parade and festival featuring live music, carnival rides, inflatables, food and drinks. Registration for the race closes Thursday at 3 p.m.

May 21

Columbus vs. Los Angeles FC

3:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

Ranked number 10 in the eastern MLS conference, the Crew takes on the western conference’s number 1 ranked team, Los Angeles FC. Can they pull out a win?

Credits to Stephen Troutner

Farmers Market Openings

As the weather warms up, central Ohio suburbs are beginning to open their farmers markets offering from-the-farm produce, locally grown food, artisan goods and more.

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, May 18-Oct. 26

4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.commongreensohio.org

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 21-Oct. 8

9 a.m.-noon

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Hilliard Farm Market

Tuesdays, May 24-Sept. 6

4-7 p.m.

Hilliard United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard

www.hilliardfarmmarket.com

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.