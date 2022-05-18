Festivals & Events | North Market Apron Gala, Rose Run 5K and Farmers Market Openings

May 19
St. Jude Discover the Dream
6-9 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
With its proceeds going towards finding a cure to childhood cancer, the Discover the Dream is a great way to enjoy the evening while supporting a noble cause. The event features cocktails, appetizers, dinner, live music, interactions with the zoo animals and a silent auction.
May 20
North Market Downtown Apron Gala
7-11 p.m.
North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St., Columbus
North Market’s biggest fundraiser event features exclusive dishes, music, dancing and a live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear their own aprons to compete for a chance to win a prize for the most creative apron.
May 21
Rose Run 5K
8 a.m.
Rose Run Park, 6359 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
In celebration of its Founders Day, New Albany kicks off its annual day of activities with a 5K open to all levels of runners. Following the race are post-run snacks, a parade and festival featuring live music, carnival rides, inflatables, food and drinks. Registration for the race closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
May 21
Columbus vs. Los Angeles FC
3:30 p.m.
Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus
Ranked number 10 in the eastern MLS conference, the Crew takes on the western conference’s number 1 ranked team, Los Angeles FC. Can they pull out a win?
Farmers Market Openings
As the weather warms up, central Ohio suburbs are beginning to open their farmers markets offering from-the-farm produce, locally grown food, artisan goods and more.
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays, May 18-Oct. 26
4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
Saturdays, May 21-Oct. 8
9 a.m.-noon
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St., Westerville
Hilliard Farm Market
Tuesdays, May 24-Sept. 6
4-7 p.m.
Hilliard United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard
