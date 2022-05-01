North Market’s biggest event of the year celebrates fresh, local food

This year, the North Market’s annual Apron Gala marks the end of an era of sorts, as the market prepares for a massive addition that will transition the building into a 31-story mixed-use tower development.

“This is a special one for all of us, because the future begins sometime this year with the new tour and the expansion,” says Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe. “This will be the last one with the market as it is.”

The gala, which serves as the Downtown market’s largest annual fundraiser, takes place May 20 and highlights the historic market and top-tier vendors.

The first gala took place in 1996, following the North Market’s move to its current space at the end of 1995. That’s when the apron theme was first established, Wolfe says.

It’s a light-hearted and high-energy atmosphere at the Apron Gala. Guests are encouraged to wear their own aprons – with a prize for the most creative – and music, dancing and a live auction keep the party going.

For the event, vendors bring out their best with exclusive dishes prepared specially for the event. The evening features a three-course dining experience in addition to fine wine and beer. Judges award prizes for appetizers, main courses, desserts and best in show.

The eats come in small, easily sampled sizes, making the gala an ideal chance to try out the market’s many vendors.

The event serves to thank the market’s supporters as much as the merchants that make it what it is.

“Without the community, there’s no need for a market,” Wolfe says. “The folks in central Ohio, those are the ones that buy from Matt Miner at Mini-Super and John Penny at Penny’s Meats.”

As much as the event is a celebration of North Market’s supporters, it also is an important

fundraiser for the market. The proceeds help support the local vendors who fill the market and maintain the 100-year-old building that houses the market’s downtown Columbus location.

A somewhat similar event, the Taste of the Market Gala, takes place at North Market Bridge Park in the fall. Last year, that inaugural gala served as a mix of formal grand opening and one-year anniversary for the Dublin market, following a more gradual opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Market hosts events throughout the year at the Downtown and Bridge Park locations. Here are a few highlights:

May 27, June 17, July 15 – Night Markets at Downtown

June 4 – Saturday Farmers’ Market starts at Downtown

Sept. 16-17 – Wine Fest at Bridge Park

Nov. 4 – Taste of the Market Gala at Bridge Park

Dec. 3 – Holiday Market at Downtown

Dec. 10 – Holiday Market at Bridge Park

Expect a super-charged event this year with additional entertainment and surprises as the North Market looks to launch the next phase of the market.

“It’s sort of the end of an era,” Wolfe says. “Though, obviously, the market’s not going anywhere. We’re only expanding it.”

The Apron Gala takes place May 20 from 7-11 p.m. A VIP pre-gala reception with Wolfe begins at 6:30 p.m. and features exclusive food and drink options.

