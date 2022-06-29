Festivals & Events | Community Day at Franklin Park, Old Glory 5K and Doo Dah Parade

Courtesy of Red, White and BOOM!

July 1

Red, White & BOOM!

11 a.m.

Downtown Columbus

www.redwhiteandboom.org

Celebrate Independence Day with live entertainment, a parade and fireworks. Red, White & BOOM takes the title of largest Fourth of July celebration in the Midwest.

July 3

Community Day at Franklin Park Conservatory

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Held on the first Sunday of every month, Community Day allows free general admission to residents of Columbus and Franklin County. Enjoy access to gardens and other daytime exhibitions.

July 3

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m.

Lower.com Field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.columbuscrew.com

Cheer on the Crew in their first game of the month against Philadelphia Union. With Union ranked No. 2 in the MLS, can the Crew pull off an upset?

July 4

Old Glory 5K

7:55 a.m.

Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

www.oldglory5k.com

Celebrate independence with fitness! Join other community members and neighbors in a 5K throughout the shopping center.

July 4

39th Annual Doo Dah Parade

1 p.m.

Short North Arts District, Columbus

www.doodahparade.com

Watch an off-the-wall parade stride through the Short North in satirical costumes, including dubious superheroes and mischievous politicians.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.