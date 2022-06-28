Celebrate the Fourth of July in central Ohio

The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate independence with family and friends. Plan your weekend with fireworks and festivities throughout central Ohio.

July 1-4

The Granville 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Granville

www.granvillekiwanisclub.org/July4th

Enjoy food, beverages, rides, games and more at Granville’s Fourth of July street fair. Fireworks launch July 1 at 10 p.m. in Wildwood Park. Daily wristbands are $25 or single-ride tickets can be purchased as well.

July 1

Red, White & BOOM!

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Downtown Columbus

www.redwhiteandboom.org

The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest, vendors line the streets of downtown with food, drinks, merchandise and glow sticks. The celebratory parade is expecting to bring more than 100,000 spectators to the streets. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and launch from the east bank of Genoa Park.

Photo by Anthony Da Cruz

July 2

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:45-10:30 p.m.

Murfin Fields, 4570 Haughn Rd., Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Grove City is hosting its Independence Day fireworks display for free on July 2nd. Fireworks launch from from Murfin Fields.

July 4

Dublin Independence Day Celebration

8 a.m.-9:50 p.m.

Downtown Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration has something for everyone, including a fishing derby, downtown parade and evening performance by Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox. The firework show begins at 9:50 p.m. at Dublin Coffman High School.

July 4

UACA Fourth of July Celebrations

9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Throughout Upper Arlington

www.directors1933.uaca.org

Upper Arlington begins its Fourth festivities with a parade at 9 a.m., and continues with live music from the Conspiracy Band at 6 p.m. There's also food trucks, shaved ice and a float award show. Fireworks launch at 10 p.m.

July 4

Westerville 4th of July Celebration

10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.westerville.org

The Rotary Club of Westerville host its 60th annual July Fourth celebration. The event includes a parade in the morning, food trucks, an inflatable fun zone for kids and live music performances by SugarCreek and Long Play. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

July 4

New Albany Independence Day Parade & Festival

11 a.m.-9:45 p.m.

New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Road, New Albany

www.newalbanyohio.org

A parade begins the festivities at 11 a.m., and family-friendly festivities continue throughout the day. The event features caricature artists, bounce houses, music, food, beverages and more. Fireworks launch at 9:45 p.m.

July 4

Doo Dah Parade

1 p.m.

Park Street, Columbus

www.doodahparade.com

The Short North hosts its 39th annual Doo Dah Parade, which aims to celebrate free speech and liberty with satirical themes. In addition to the parade, the event features live music is near the pond at Park St. and Lincoln from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sophia Tobias is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.