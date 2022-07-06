Festivals & Events | Franklinton Fridays, Westerville Music and Arts Festival, and Chihuly Nights

July 7

Blue Jackets NHL Draft Party

6-9 p.m.

Pins Mechanical Co., 4117 Worth Ave., Columbus

www.bluejackets.com

Meet some of your favorite players for autograph sessions, and enjoy the thrill of the NFL draft with fellow hockey fans! The event features games, contests and the unveiling of new team merchandise.

July 8

Franklinton Fridays

6-10 p.m.

400 West Rich St., Franklinton

www.franklintonfridays.com

Experience the range of offerings from artists across central Ohio this weekend. This community-centric block party celebrates the neighborhood with all kinds of food, drinks and creativity.

July 9

The Great Ohio Beer Party

1-4 p.m.

Ohio Stadium West Lot, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.greatohiobeerparty.com

Join more than 100 craft brewers and honorary grand marshal Archie Griffin at Ohio Stadium. Try out local offerings and listen to live music before “The Greatest Beer in all the Land” is crowned!

Courtesy of Westerville Chamber

July 9-10

Westerville Music and Arts Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.westervillechamber.com

More than 130 artists, 30 performers and 20 food vendors assemble to continue the annual tradition of Westerville’s Music and Arts Festival. Enjoy a youth entertainment and art show, silent auction, live performances across three different stages and much more.

July 10

Chihuly Nights at Franklin Park Conservatory

7-10 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Back again this year by popular demand, see nature’s vibrant colors illuminated at dusk and into the night at the Conservatory’s awe-inspiring exhibits.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.