Westerville Music & Arts Festival returns after two years

For 48 years, the Westerville Music & Arts Festival has showcased artists from across central Ohio, and 2022 marks a return to the event’s full glory.

Inspired by a desire to give back to the community, the Westerville Area Chamber held the first festival in Uptown Westerville in 1974. It looked much different than it does today; 50 artists participated, and many would return for years after. But they understood the festival’s potential, and spread the word to colleagues and friends. As the festival grew, organizers knew they needed more space. It moved it to Otterbein University’s campus, then again after 24 years to its current location at Heritage Park and Everal Barn.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westervillians will once again get to experience visual and performing arts in their backyard as Westerville Music & Arts Festival returns July 9-10. A far cry from its 1974 edition, the 2022 event features more than 130 artists, 30 performances, 20 food vendors, a youth art show, silent auction and live entertainment.

Music

The festival is home to three stages: the main stage, north stage and singer-songwriter tent, each offering a unique experience.

The main stage features the festival’s headliner, The Reaganomics. The group has been living in the ’80s since 1996. The Columbus-based band specializes in fun, danceable music from the era, ranging from new wave to hard rock, including covers of artists including Journey, Def Leppard and Todd Rundgren. The Joint Rockers will warm up the stage with a bluesier sound at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, before The Reagonomics perform at 7 p.m.

The north stage is dedicated to Westerville’s own artists, many of whom are regular performers at Java Central’s acoustic open mic nights.

The singer-songwriter tent offers a more intimate audience experience as one artist takes the stage at a time to perform their own original music.

× Expand Courtesy of Westerville Chamber

Art

The artists represent a range of mediums including ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, photography, metal and oil paints.

“Anything you can imagine, we have an artist here who does it,” says Stacey Rusterholz, communications and community outreach manager for the Westerville Chamber.

As in its early years, the festival continues to attract many returning artists. MahLeah Cochran, a Columbus-based artist specializing in abstract paintings, is returning to the festival for her fourth year.

Cochran says nothing is more exciting for her than talking to people face-to-face and connecting over art in real life.

Many of the festival’s artists come from Westerville as well. Aaron Fenzel is a Westerville resident and art teacher at Groveport Madison High School. He’ll share artwork he creates from pallets, specifically clocks and farmhouse style signs.

Fenzel says he’s looking forward to meeting new people, trying great food and enjoying live entertainment during the festival.

The festival is home to seasoned artists and budding creators alike. The youth art show features work from artists as young as 3. The festival also encourages guests to leave their artistic mark through an interactive community art piece: a large blank mural for all attendees to put their mark on.

Community

The growth of the Westerville Music & Arts Festival mirrors the growth of the community.

The expansion of the festival matches the demographics of the city, Rusterholz says. In the 1970s, Westerville had a population around 20,000. That number has doubled today. Likewise, what began as a gathering of 50 artists now attracts more than 16,000 guests each year.

She credits the growth of the festival to the community’s unwavering support for the arts.

“It’s really incredible we can put on this large scale of an event,” Rusterholz says. “Volunteers consistently help organize the event and residents always come out and support. Everyone wants this to be a successful event.”

Westerville’s businesses excitedly support the festival as well.

“Businesses will say, ‘Oh, you need a table; here, take this one free of charge,’” Rusterholz says.

The festival is July 9-10 at Heritage Park & Everal Barn. Admission is $1 at the door. For more information, visit www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

Megan Roth is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.