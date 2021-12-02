Festivals & Events | Gingerbread displays, Winterfair and Menorah lighting

Dec. 2-5
Capital University Christmas Festival 2021
Mees Hall, Capital University, E. Mound St., Bexley
Capital University’s Conservatory of Music presents its annual Christmas Festival with performances by the Chapel Choir, Choral Union, Cantabile, Consort and a variety of instrumentalists. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens.
Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory
Through Dec. 31
Gingerbread Display at Franklin Park Conservatory
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
With a theme of “there is no place like home for the holidays,” gingerbread Houses from the 15th Annual Gingerbread Competition will be on display this month at the Franklin Park Conservatory.
Dec. 3-5
Winterfair
Bricker Multipurpose Building at Ohio Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Featuring homemade jewelry, glass, paintings and photographs, as well as a Gourmet Marketplace with handcrafted soaps, lotions and chocolates, Winterfair is the perfect place to purchase gifts for the whole family.
Dec. 4
Menorah Lighting at Easton
7:30 p.m.
Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus
Celebrate the festival of lights with Easton and Chabad of Columbus this Saturday. The event will include the lighting of the menorah, dreidels, music, raffle prizes, dancing and refreshments.
Dec. 5
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks
6 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
With a 12-8 record, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks with a 12-9 record this Sunday. The competition between these two well-matched teams is likely to make for an exciting game.
Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!
Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.