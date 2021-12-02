Festivals & Events | Gingerbread displays, Winterfair and Menorah lighting

Dec. 2-5

Capital University Christmas Festival 2021

Mees Hall, Capital University, E. Mound St., Bexley

www.capital.edu

Capital University’s Conservatory of Music presents its annual Christmas Festival with performances by the Chapel Choir, Choral Union, Cantabile, Consort and a variety of instrumentalists. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens.

Through Dec. 31

Gingerbread Display at Franklin Park Conservatory

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

With a theme of “there is no place like home for the holidays,” gingerbread Houses from the 15th Annual Gingerbread Competition will be on display this month at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

Dec. 3-5

Winterfair

Bricker Multipurpose Building at Ohio Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiocraft.org

Featuring homemade jewelry, glass, paintings and photographs, as well as a Gourmet Marketplace with handcrafted soaps, lotions and chocolates, Winterfair is the perfect place to purchase gifts for the whole family.

Dec. 4

Menorah Lighting at Easton

7:30 p.m.

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Celebrate the festival of lights with Easton and Chabad of Columbus this Saturday. The event will include the lighting of the menorah, dreidels, music, raffle prizes, dancing and refreshments.

Dec. 5

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks

6 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com

With a 12-8 record, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks with a 12-9 record this Sunday. The competition between these two well-matched teams is likely to make for an exciting game.

