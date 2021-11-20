Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens accepting entries for gingerbread competition

You could binge the Great British Baking Show this Thanksgiving holiday week or live it in central Ohio!

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ 15th Annual Gingerbread Competition is accepting gingerbread house entries up until 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 or 5-9 p.m. Nov. 28.

In honor of togetherness, this year’s theme is “There is no place like home for the holidays.”

Participants can enter into one of three categories: youth (15 and younger); adult (16 and older); and family or community organization.

Local guest judges will select the top three gingerbread houses in each category. The prizes awarded for the top three entries are a conservatory membership for 1st place; $100 conservatory gift card for 2nd place; and four conservatory admission tickets for 3rd place.

Conservatory visitors will vote on which gingerbread house is the Best in Show. The entry with the most votes will receive a $500 cash prize. All of the gingerbread houses will be on display Dec.1-31. The display is included in general admission (10 a.m-4 p.m.) and Conservatory Aglow (5-9 p.m.).

Details on the competition and display are available on our website: fpconservatory.org/gingerbread-competition.