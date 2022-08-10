Festivals & Events | COSI Farm Days, Craft Distilleries and Latino

Aug. 11-14

COSI Farm Days

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

COSI is bringing the farm to the city with educational agriculture-based activities organized through The Ohio State University School of Agriculture. The seasonal exhibit strives to educate visitors about where their food comes from, and the importance of the agricultural system that enables our way of life.

Aug. 12-13

St. Mary Homecoming Festival

5-11 p.m.

German Village, 684 S. 3rd St., Columbus

www.st-mary-catholic-church.square.site

The St. Mary Homecoming Festival is a great way to experience the festivities of the beloved German Village. This free event promises fun for the whole family with live entertainment, games, food and drinks. Everything will be at the grounds of St. Mary Catholic Church in the heart of German Village for easy access to all the fun.

Aug. 13

Craft Distilleries Festival

Courtesy of Grove City

1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

This event takes place in the historic Grove City Town Center, which creates the perfect backdrop to celebrate the distillers' year's worth of work crafting the perfect batches to share with you. Drink tickets are 8 for $30, so you can affordably taste the best bourbon in central Ohio.

Aug. 13-14

Festival Latino

Courtesy of Festival Latino

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.festivallatino.net

A free event, Festival Latino invites central Ohio residents to celebrate Latino culture with two days full of dancing, food, music, art and children's activities - all from the heart of Latin America.

Aug. 19-21

Save the Date: Columbus Food Truck Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is coming to Hilliard next week. Crowned our 2022 Best of the 'Bus food festival winner, this year promises an even bigger and better lineup of trucks and performers.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.