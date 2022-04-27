Festivals & Events | Cinema Columbus Film Festival, Ohiana Book Festival and David Spade

Courtesy of Cinema Columbus

April 27-May 1

Cinema Columbus Film Festival

Various venues

www.cinemacolumbus.com

The inaugural event, postponed twice due to the pandemic, premieres with independent film events across the city. Linoleum features Jim Gaffigan as well as six actors from Upper Arlington. Documentaries cover everything from Colin Kaepernick to indie rock band Dinosaur Jr. Other showings feature an adorable one-eyed shell, a literary adaptation and short films. Venues include the Lincoln Theatre, Gateway Film Center, and Wexner Center for the Arts.

April 28

Taste of Westerville

6-9 p.m.

The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way, Westerville

www.westervillechamber.com

The annual Westerville Chamber of Commerce event showcases the best food and drink offerings from its members. Participants include J. Gilberts, Hot Chicken Takeover, DiCarlo’s Pizza and 101 Beer Kitchen.

April 29-May 1

Ohioana Book Festival

Virtual

www.ohioana.org

15 years since the festival’s beginning, the Ohioana Book Festival returns - though virtual once more. The event draws thousands of literary fans together each year for author talks and other events. This year’s lineup includes Margaret Peterson Haddix, Wil Haygood and Janet Beard.

April 30

David Spade

7:30 p.m.

Palace, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.davidspade.com

Comedian David Spade returns to Columbus with his signature sarcasm. Making a name early on in the cast of Saturday Night Live, Spade is known for film such as Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy and Grown Ups.

May 1-28

Taste of Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s month-long event takes on a different theme each week to celebrate the best food around. May 1 begins with a focus on Burgers & Sandwiches.

