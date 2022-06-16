COSI open to all for free to help combat heat

To combat the unprecedented heatwave and power outages affecting members of the Columbus community, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) will be opening up its doors to all community members for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 to enjoy much needed air conditioning and fun. The free day is provided with support from the Columbus City Council, Council President Shannon G. Hardin and the City of Columbus

Those wishing to visit COSI can arrive starting at 10 a.m. to visit the museum free of charge and see classic COSI exhibits such as Ocean and Gadgets in addition to exhibitions in partnership with the American Museum of Natural History including Cuba and Dinosaur Gallery.

COSI’s traveling exhibition, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes will not be included due to partnership agreements. Those wishing to purchase tickets to that exhibit can do so at COSI upon arrival.

Get the latest: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions, event picks and the chance to win weekly prizes!

COSI’s education team will be on-hand to showcase larger-than-life experiments throughout the day. Those offerings include Rat Basketball and the museum's popular Electrostatic Generator presentation with show times throughout the day.

In addition to COSI, the Columbus Metropolitan Library system offers air conditioning at its 23 locations and the City of Columbus has opened a number of cooling centers. Area pools have, in some cases, extended hours, though capacity is limited.