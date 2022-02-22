Avengers assemble in interactive COSI exhibit

Courtesy of Sandro Vanini

People all over the world have connected to Marvel superheroes through comics, the big screen and more. Now, COSI offers an opportunity to experience that universe in person with the traveling exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.

The 10,000-square-foot exhibition features artifacts and memorabilia from throughout Marvel’s history, including on-screen and on the page.

“The exhibition is big for comic book fans and movie fans; it all ties together,” says Kristy Williams, director of communications at COSI. “It’s very diverse and broad. When you think, ‘Oh, this is sufficient for it to end,’ you’re only halfway through.”

With over 300 items, Universe of Super Heroes showcases costumes worn in movies such as Black Panther and The Avengers, along with famous props including Thor’s hammer and Captain America’s shield.

The exhibit also features original artwork from classic comics. The rarest piece is the only known surviving page from Marvel Comics #1, published in 1939.

The span of items from Marvel’s earliest days to the more recent explosion of superhero movie popularity ensures the appeal of Universe of Super Heroes for serious and casual fans.

“To see the first Marvel comic book in there, you don’t have to be a fan to appreciate how cool that is,” Williams says. “If you’re a movie fan, it’s really neat to see the work that goes into this. It’s very interesting just to see the intricacies that go into this. Even if you’re not a fan, there’s still plenty to see and appreciate.”

Guests can pose with statues, watch behind-the-scenes videos and participate in interactive experiences. One digital exhibit allows visitors to suit up as Iron Man and simulate flying.

“The interactive, hands-on experiences are what makes it a perfect fit for COSI,” Williams says. “It’s neat to do that as a child or as an adult, and I think the exhibition itself does a good job of appealing to all ages.”

Universe of Super Heroes opened this past November and is scheduled to remain at COSI through Sept. 5. Though the exhibition has previously made stops in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and Seattle, Columbus is the first location to feature costumes and props from the television show WandaVision, Williams says.

Despite the emphasis on pop culture, the exhibit still fits with COSI’s typical scientific focus. Williams says Universe of Super Heroes merges pop culture and science as it looks into the science behind costumes and props from the Marvel universe.

“I see it as COSI growing and doing what is right for the community,” Williams says. “It’s good to have what’s popular with the community and share that pride and excitement for everyone.”

Lindsey Capritta is a contributing writer.