CAPA offers vaccine verification app for quicker entry

Beginning this week, CAPA offers guests the ability to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result via a free app. The Bindle app will speed entry for patrons and replace the need for physical verifications.

“Our hope is that with wide adoption of Bindle, it will speed up the health screening process for patrons attending performances at our venues,” says Jason Gay, vice president of operations for CAPA. “We are excited to begin our 2021-22 fall season and want to do all we can to efficiently provide a safe environment to enjoy the performing arts.”

The Bindle app aims to make entry more efficient by completing vaccine or test result verification in advance of guests arriving at venues and providing an easy-to-scan page to show venue staff. The app is free to download and there is no cost to create an entry pass.

CAPA’s website says the app will protect guests’ information through military-grade encryption capabilities. The app does not require additional personal health information or any biometrics.

Guests 12 and older will still have the option to show either a physical verification or an electronic image of a physical verification for entry. Those over 18 must show a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, as well. For unvaccinated guests over 12, a negative test verified by a third-party health care provider is required.

Additionally, CAPA currently requires all guests, staff and volunteers over the age of 3 to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status or negative test results.

While Ohio doesn’t offer a vaccine passport, a number of states – particularly those with major art cities – do offer vaccine passport options. New York’s Excelsior Pass, for example, makes that option available for those in New York City, where at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required for indoor entertainment, dining and fitness.

Los Angeles and San Francisco both require proof of vaccines for some indoor establishments. California does offer a vaccine passport. Likewise, Louisiana offers the LA Wallet app for proof of vaccination, which likely comes in handy for residents of New Orleans where vaccines are required for most indoor businesses and large outdoor events. Other states offering a passport include Colorado, Illinois and New Jersey.

The new option for entry will be available at all CAPA venues including the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, the Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres, and select performances at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts.

Find more information on CAPA’s safety policies here.

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.