BalletMet's 2024-25 Season Lineup: Edwaard Liang’s Victory Lap

The BalletMet’s 2024-25 performance lineup includes the return of Dracula, The Nutcracker, West Side Story and more.

This season is the final curtain call for Artistic Director Edwaard Liang, who has programmed and choreographed at BalletMet for 11 years. Filling the role will be Remi Wörtmeyer from the Dutch National Ballet. Read more on Wörtmeyer here .

The 47th season’s shows are set to unfold at the Ohio Theatre and Davidson Theatre.

Dracula

Oct. 25-Nov. 2

The season begins with a show inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of the same name that recounts the story of Count Dracula. This performance has been a fan favorite for more than a decade.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 12-28

The annual classic will grace the Ohio Theatre stage for the holiday season. There’s no better family entertainment during the most wonderful time of year than this Tchaikovsky ballet.

West Side Story

Feb. 13-16

This vibrant musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet starts the new year off right as BalletMet’s first performance of 2025.

Sleeping Beauty

May 2-4

Disney’s tale of the slumbering princess Aurora comes to the stage to kick off summer.

Black Voices

June 6-14

This collection of three unique ballets anchors the 2024-2025 season, featuring a returning work as well as two premiering titles from three different choreographers.

