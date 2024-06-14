Remi Wörtmeyer joins BalletMet as new Artistic Director

With the 2024-25 season on the horizon, BalletMet announces the internationally acclaimed dancer, designer, choreographer, and teacher Remi Wörtmeyer, as their new artistic director.

Columbus is an ever-growing beacon for the arts in the U.S. and, if Wörtmeyer has anything to say about it, the world.

“I just wanted to mention how excited I am to be a part of this team and to be working with these incredible dancers,” he says. “I’m looking forward to seeing what magic we can create for the Columbus audience and beyond.”

Working with international dance companies in the past, Remi Wörtmeyer has spent time with some of the world’s most talented dancers and choreographers. As he settles into the position of Artistic Director at BalletMet, he has a clear vision for the future.

“I want to not only be bringing in, internationally, the very top best artists and dancers and contributors to the performing arts from around the world, but I also want to be nurturing the very best of tomorrow,” Wörtmeyer says. “I think we can educate the artists who are here in Columbus, but also young students through the BalletMet Academy- in art, film, music, design, costume and set. We can all come together to really make Columbus the center of creativity that exports to the world. Rather than just importing, let's aim to export and bring our unique style to the world.”

Expand Jennifer Zmuda

The longstanding reputation and talent of BalletMet is surely to be upheld by Wörtmeyers exceptional artistic voice and professionalism. Having danced with The Australian Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre and the Dutch National Ballet, Wörtmeyer has moved through every aspect of dance: the dancing itself, choreographing one-act and evening-length works, designing costumes, and teaching academy members.

“I’m very grateful for the career that I’ve had as a performer, and I'd really like to bring that education but also bring those connections I have,” Wörtmeyer says. “…I think it’s very enriching for the dancers to dance many different styles and (with) different choreographers, but also for the community and the audience.”

Award-winning Wörtmeyer was born in Australia, where his journey with dance began.

“I have a very rich history of classical ballet,” he says. “I did ballet at two and a half years old. I worked my way through the ballet company dancing every role along the way and all of the principal roles of all the great traditional ballets.”

Along with a lengthy dance resume, Wörtmeyer has experience in fashion and sculpture. With luxury sculptural jewelry showcased at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 as a part of Ronald van der Kamp’s collection, Wörtmeyer has pioneered his own luxury couture brand, Maison Remi. In both dance and fashion, Wörtmeyer combines the principles of art with his own unique voice and outlook.

As Wörtmeyer begins his transition from the Netherlands to Columbus, he has been researching the city, lending himself to the quirks of what Columbus has to offer.

“We went to German Village yesterday and had a lovely walk around there that was very pretty and picturesque and a little bit European, which was quite surreal. You know, to travel this far to end up back where I started,” Wörtmeyer recounts with a laugh, “Yeah, it was nice.”

With the upcoming season showcasing BalletMet fan favorites such as Dracula and The Nutcracker, the anticipation is building for both audiences and Wörtmeyer.

“This season shows such a diversity of dance styles and narrative interpretation… I’ll be able to spend that time to really get to know more about everyone and then about the climate and the audience and also the dancers’ (individual) strengths,” he says.

While Edwaard Liang may be leaving the company, his dedication and love shown to BalletMet and the Columbus arts community will not be easily erased.

“I have the luxury of time because the program has already been set by Edwaard (Liang) for this next season,” Wörtmeyer says. “So, I’m going to spend these first few months really getting to know further exactly what the community is looking for and really delving deep into what is absolutely best for the company.”

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.