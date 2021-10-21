Arts & Music | Pumpkin Glow, Nightmares Film Festival and Highball Halloween

Oct. 20-26

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow

7-10 p.m.

Various Westerville locations

Westerville Parks & Recreation presents their signature fall event this weekend. With nine unique scenes of lit pumpkins set up across the city, guests will have the opportunity to marvel at each site. Volunteers will be at each location to make sure guests are adhering to proper health protocols.

Oct. 21-24

Nightmares Film Festival

Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St., Columbus

A horror and genre fest, Nightmares Film Festival offers guests a range of frightening activities including premiere screenings from up and coming artists, a live recording of the award-winning Fright Club Podcast and much more.

Oct. 22-23

Brahms & Dvořák

Friday, 10 a.m., 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

The Ohio Theatre features a night of Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 this weekend. Stefan Jackiw, one of America’s most prominent up-and-coming violinists, will also make his debut with the Symphony.

Oct. 23

Chamber Music Columbus Presents Sergei Babayan

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

Armenian-American pianist Sergei Babayan takes the Southern Theatre stage this weekend. A review of Babayan’s performance coined him as “smashing all expectations: pianism, larger than life.” Tickets can be purchased through Chamber Music.

Oct. 23

Highball Halloween

6-11 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

At Highball Halloween, you are what you wear. Highball strives to encompass the culture of the Short North with an emphasis on self-expression through costumes. The event features performances, costume contests, food, drinks and more.

