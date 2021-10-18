Highball Halloween’s In-Person Return

Photo by Tony Bentivegna

Columbus’ beloved costume celebration returns for another year of creativity and expression, with updates to ensure the highest standards of public health safety.

Highball Halloween strives to bridge runway style with the lively culture of the Short North. The event’s slogan, “You are what you are,” demonstrates Highball’s emphasis on self-expression through guest’s costumes.

The most significant change: Highball will take place at Express Live in place of the previous High Street location. This year aims to bring guests the same Highball experience but in a space that is better able to adhere to safety precautions against COVID-19.

“It will be the Highball experience that people love and appreciate,” Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance says. “We are utilizing the entire venue space for the presentation of the event. You’ll have the ability to take in the spectacle that is everyone’s costumes in all spaces.”

Taking the Express Live stage will be hosts Virginia West and NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Monica Day, as well as performers MojoFlo and the West Family.

The event also features the White Castle Costume Couture Fashion Show and the Out of the Closet Public Costume Contest. Attendees are invited to participate in the public costume contest, which offers prizes of $100 each to the winners of five different categories.

“At Highball, you are what you wear, really anything and everything goes,” Pandora says. “We see people come with costumes that look like works of architecture and costumes that are simple and silly. Everything is additive to the Highball experience.”

As part of the updated safety requirements, all attendees must provide proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination, which will be checked by Express Live staff upon entry. Guests are also required to wear masks at all times, except for when eating and drinking. Capacity will be limited to 4,000 from the venue’s max of 5,000 in order to allow more social distancing.

“It’s important that Highball Halloween returns as an in-person event this year,” Pandora says. “and more important that we execute it as safely as possible.”

All proceeds from Highball support the Short North Alliance (SNA), a nonprofit organization that serves the property and business owners of the Short North. Proceeds help support SNA programs and activities

“(Highball Halloween) is the single most impactful fundraiser for our organization,” Pandora says. “(It supports) the Short North’s public art, marketing, events and programs, and more, all of which support our small business community.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event formally starting at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information can be found on Highball’s website.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.