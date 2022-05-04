Arts & Music | Tea in the Garden, Central Ohio Folk Festival and Columbus’ Largest Pop-up Chorus

May 5-29

Short North Stage presents Spring Awakening

COSI, 333 W. Broad St

www.shortnorthstage.org

This hit musical - which won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical - comes to Columbus for the month of May. Spring Awakening explores morality, sexuality and more through a soundtrack inspired by angsty rock music.

May 7-8

Central Ohio Folk Festival

Highbanks Metro park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

www.columbusfolkmusicsociety.org

Now in its 25th year, the Columbus Folk Music Society’s celebrates roots and acoustic music across two days. The festival includes performances, workshops, open jam sessions and more.

May 7-June 2

Studios on High presents Fashion Is Art

Studios on High, 686 N. High St., Columbus

www.studiosonhigh.com

Opening this weekend, Fashion Is Art features fine art and wearables by Deb Johnson. With a background in traditional fiber arts, Johnson’s work stitches together a variety of materials seemingly at random to create collages of color and texture.

May 7

Finding Harmony

5:30-7 p.m.

Lower.com field, 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus

www.harmonyproject.com

Join in the largest pop-up choir in Columbus history! This event will also be filmed as part of the pilot finale for a new reality series on ABC. No musical experience is necessary and it’s possible to participate in the event without signing.

Photo by Cameron Carr

May 8

Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden

2-3:30 p.m.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St., Columbus

www.eventbrite.com

This 10th annual free event invites moms and their families to the Topiary Park for a performance by the Columbus Modern Dance Company. Set with the park’s re-creation of Georges Seurat’s A Sunday on La Grande Jatte as the background, the performance delights with tea and cookies served at intermission.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.