Arts & Music | Wonderball, Beethoven and Delaware Arts Festival

May 8-June 26
Ohio Craft Museum presents Best of 2022
Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. 5th Ave., Columbus
The Ohio Craft Museum’s 39th annual juried members’ exhibition highlights some of the best works of the year. Betty Talbott, the museum’s director emeritus, juries this year’s exhibition.
Photo by David Toth
May 13
Wonderball
8 p.m.-midnight
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus
This year’s Wonderball takes on the theme of Future. The high-fashion, interactive event features dance, comedy, music, food and more.
May 13-14
Columbus Symphony presents Beethoven 9
Lower.com field, 39 E. State St., Columbus
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra concludes its season with a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, including Beethoven’s musical setting for poet Freidrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy.”
May 14-15
Delaware Arts Festival
Delaware
The 47th annual Delaware Arts Festival offers two days of family-friendly art, food and entertainment. Tents will line both sides of Sandusky and West Winter Streets with vendors ranging from jewelry to photography, leather and more.
May 14
Hayley Gallery: A Sense of Place opening reception
5-8 p.m.
Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Ste. B, New Albany
This exhibition showcases work by Carolyn Heffelfinger and Jenn Stewart. Enjoy the artwork with an opening reception this Friday at Hayley Gallery.
May 15
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theater in Cowan Hall, 480 E. Town St., Westerville
Featuring violinist Siwoo Kim, this performance includes Ludwig von Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D, op. 61 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 9 in Eb Major, op. 70. Peter Stafford Wilson conducts.
