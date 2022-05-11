Arts & Music | Wonderball, Beethoven and Delaware Arts Festival

May 8-June 26

Ohio Craft Museum presents Best of 2022

Ohio Craft Museum, 1665 W. 5th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiocraft.org

The Ohio Craft Museum’s 39th annual juried members’ exhibition highlights some of the best works of the year. Betty Talbott, the museum’s director emeritus, juries this year’s exhibition.

Photo by David Toth

May 13

Wonderball

8 p.m.-midnight

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

This year’s Wonderball takes on the theme of Future. The high-fashion, interactive event features dance, comedy, music, food and more.

May 13-14

Columbus Symphony presents Beethoven 9

Lower.com field, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra concludes its season with a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, including Beethoven’s musical setting for poet Freidrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy.”

May 14-15

Delaware Arts Festival

Delaware

www.delawareartsfestival.org

The 47th annual Delaware Arts Festival offers two days of family-friendly art, food and entertainment. Tents will line both sides of Sandusky and West Winter Streets with vendors ranging from jewelry to photography, leather and more.

May 14

Hayley Gallery: A Sense of Place opening reception

5-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Ste. B, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

This exhibition showcases work by Carolyn Heffelfinger and Jenn Stewart. Enjoy the artwork with an opening reception this Friday at Hayley Gallery.

May 15

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theater in Cowan Hall, 480 E. Town St., Westerville

www.eventbrite.com

Featuring violinist Siwoo Kim, this performance includes Ludwig von Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D, op. 61 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 9 in Eb Major, op. 70. Peter Stafford Wilson conducts.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.