Arts & Music | Color of Summer, Patriotic Pops and First Ladies of Disco

June 29-30

CAPA Summer Movie Series presents Wuthering Heights

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Part of the CAPA Summer Movie Series, the Oscar-winning romantic drama Wuthering Heights plays at the Ohio Theatre this weekend.

Courtesy of Short North Arts District

July 2

Gallery Hop

Short North, Columbus

www.shortnorth.org

Held on the first Saturday of each month, the Gallery Hop celebrates art throughout the Short North. July’s hop features new gallery exhibitions, street performers, food, drinks and more.

July 2

Color of Summer

7 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.colorofsummer.com

One of the largest African American arts driven experiences in Ohio, the event showcases visual and performing works by Black, Columbus-based artists.

July 2

Patriotic Pops

8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Join the Columbus Symphony for a celebration of the Fourth of July with a night of patriotic tunes. The night features a performance of The Stars and Stripes Forever and closes with a fireworks display.

July 2

First Ladies of Disco

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.firstladiesofdiscoshow.com

Enjoy a tribute to Billboard’s charts with performances from Martha Wash, Norma Jean Wright and Linda Clifford.

Anastasia Carter is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.