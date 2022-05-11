Historic CAPA Summer Movie Series announces 53rd season

Courtesy of CAPA Birdcage

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced its Summer Movie Series, which returns for the 53rd consecutive year. The series includes a total of 25 films over the course of its nine-week run from June 16-Aug. 14.

Screenings take place at the historic Ohio Theatre on 39 E. State St.

10 films will make their debut in the series this year, with highlights including Batman (1989), Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1997 Special Edition) and the Abbot and Costello classic Who Done It? (1942).

Fright Nite Friday with Fritz returns July 15 with another CAPA series premiere, Halloween (1977). The Fright Nite screenings honor the style of ’70s TV with retro commercials and pre-recorded vignettes to create a fun and spooky atmosphere.

Another highlight of the summer movie series is the 1923 Buster Keaton romantic comedy Our Hospitality. This special screening will be accompanied by live organ from CAPA’s featured organist, Clark Wilson, on the Ohio Theater’s original “Mighty Morton” organ.

CAPA screens using 35mm film whenever possible for added authenticity.

Get more arts: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions, event picks and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Tickets are available at www.capa.com or by phone. Single tickets are $6 or $5 for seniors. There is a 10-pack ticket option available for $40 for film buffs!

Assistive listening and audio-described options are available for each screening for audio- and visual-impaired patrons who need them.

2022 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Birdcage (1996)

RATED R

Thursday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman

In this English-language remake of the 1978 Franco-Italian film La Cage aux Folles, a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion agree to put up a false, straight front so their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s right-wing, high-minded parents.

The Godfather (1972)

RATED R

Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m. daily

Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m.

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Long considered the quintessential gangster movie, this Oscar-winning Best Picture from director Francis Ford Coppola is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Brando also captured an Oscar for his portrayal of Don Corleone, the powerful patriarch at the center of a world of power, abuse, betrayal, and corruption.

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates

A small-town, southern sheriff and African American Philadelphia detective team up to solve a murder if they don’t kill each other in the process. An unflinching look at racism and an intriguing mystery, this dramatic thriller won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Airplane! (1980)

RATED PG

Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24, 7:30 p.m. daily

Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, and Lloyd Bridges

As an ex-pilot with a fear of flying, Ted Striker (Robert Hays) must land a passenger plane when its crew falls ill from food poisoning. Surely, he can find his inner hero, land the plane safely, and win back the woman he loves. But don’t call him Shirley.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.

Enjoy an amalgamation of animated antics featuring your favorite Warner Bros. cartoon stars including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck! Digital presentation.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Saturday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m.

Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Stanley Holloway

This high-spirited Lerner and Loewe musical about the transformation of a feisty flower girl (Hepburn) into a socially acceptable lady was awarded eight Oscars for its fabulous costumes, stellar cast, and treasure trove of hit songs including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “The Rain in Spain.”

Wuthering Heights (1939)

Wednesday and Thursday, June 29 and 30, 7:30 p.m. daily

Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier, David Niven

In this Oscar-winning romantic drama, star-crossed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff face the barrier of class despite their deep affection for each other. Based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, producer Samuel Goldwyn claimed the film the favorite of all his productions.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Sudden Fear (1952)

Wednesday and Thursday, July 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m. daily

Joan Crawford, Jack Palance, Gloria Grahame

Executive produced by Joan Crawford herself and nominated for four Oscars, this film noir thriller follows a wealthy, middle-aged playwright who uses her writing skills to set a trap for her ambitious new husband and his mistress who are plotting her murder.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1997 special edition)

RATED PG

Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, 7:30 p.m. daily

Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

The film that started it all! Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookie and two droids to save the galaxy from the evil Empire’s world-destroying battle station and rescue a princess from its mysterious leader. This 1997 special edition remaster was released to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m.

Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal, Madeline Kahn

Widely considered director Peter Bogdanovich’s most popular film, this classic comedy follows Howard and his fiancé as they travel to San Fransisco to compete for a musicology research grant, but soon face a wild, unpredictable college dropout, a case of mistaken luggage, a jewel theft, government spies and several hilarious plot twists. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary!

It Happened One Night (1934)

Wednesday and Thursday, July 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m. daily

Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert, Walter Connolly

Directed by Frank Capra, this film classic is screwball comedy at its best. Colbert and Gable are perfectly matched as a headstrong, runaway heiress and a newspaper reporter who fight the battle of the sexes on a cross-country bus trip. This was the first film to win all five major Oscars – Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, and Screenplay!

SERIES PREMIERE!

FRIGHT NITE FRIDAY WITH FRITZ!

Halloween (1978)

RATED R

Friday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasance, P.J. Soles

On Halloween night 1963, 6-year-old Michael Myers murdered his teenage sister. After being institutionalized for 15 years, he escapes the mental hospital and returns to his hometown to kill again on the anniversary of her death. This horror classic will be screened in signature Nite Owl Theatre-style with era-appropriate, retro commercials and pre-recorded vignettes full of Fritz the Nite Owl trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m.

Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey

One of the most-beloved movie musicals of all time, this cinematic adaptation of the stage hit about a man trying to find romantic matches for three of his five daughters includes classic numbers such as “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker” and “If I Were a Rich Man.”

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Bodyguard (1992)

RATED R

Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp

Personalities clash when former Secret Service agent turned private bodyguard Frank Farmer (Costner) is hired to protect pop singer superstar Rachel Marron (Houston) from a deranged fan edging closer to her private life. Includes clips of Houston performing “I Have Nothing,” “Queen of the Night” and her megahit remake of “I Will Always Love You.”

SILENT FILM!

Our Hospitality (1923)

Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, 7:30 p.m. daily

Buster Keaton, Natalie Talmadge, Joe Keaton

Virginia and Willie meet and find romance on a train headed from New York to their old Kentucky homes until they arrive and find their families feuding like the Hatfields and McCoys. One of Buster Keaton’s most hilarious films! Accompanied by CAPA featured organist Clark Wilson on the Ohio’s original “Mighty Morton” theatre organ!

Young Frankenstein (1974)

RATED PG

Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m.

Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman

The grandson and reluctant heir-apparent to Baron Frankenstein creates an unforgettable monster with the hilarious assistance of a hunchbacked handyman, a mysterious housekeeper, a voluptuous lab technician, and a scene-stealing girlfriend and vamp. Mel Brooks directs this laugh-a-minute spoof of vintage horror films.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, 7:30 p.m. daily

Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell, John Carradine

Director John Ford’s powerful portrayal of a Depression era family has been declared a national treasure by the Library of Congress. Its evocative black and white cinematography and astounding performances capture the heroism and hopelessness of John Steinbeck’s epic novel.

CLASSIC COMEDY DOUBLE FEATURE

Friday, July 29, 7:30pm

SERIES PREMIERE!

My Little Chickadee (1940)

Mae West, W.C. Fields, Margaret Hamilton

After a scandal runs gold-digging Flower Belle Lee out of town, she meets a con artist on the train, pretends to marry him, and becomes embroiled in a string of petty deceits.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Who Done It? (1942)

Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, William Bendix

Two soda jerks dream of writing radio mysteries, but when they try to pitch an idea to a radio station, they end up in the middle of a real murder when the station owner is killed during a broadcast.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a collection of classic characters from animation’s heyday featuring many Warner Brothers superstars including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and a few surprises! Digital presentation.

Hitchcock’s Notorious (1946)

Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.

Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Claude Rains

The Master of Suspense perfectly combines mystery, intrigue, romance, suspense and plenty of action when Bergman marries the head of a Brazilian spy ring to help secret agent Grant.

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

Wednesday and Thursday, August 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m. daily

James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart, Priscilla Lane

In this gangster crime drama, three men attempt to make a living in Prohibitionist America after returning home from fighting together in WWI. Their bootlegging racket flourishes until love and rivalry interfere.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Batman (1989)

RATED PG-13

Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6, 7:30 p.m. daily

Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger

In this Oscar-winning first installment of Warner Bros.’ Batman film series, the Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime by squaring off against his first major enemy, the clownishly homicidal and criminal Joker.

The Goonies (1985)

RATED PG

Sunday, August 7, 2 p.m.

Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman

Goonies never say die! After finding a pirate treasure map, a group of daring kids go on a series of dangerous adventures in search of “One-Eyed Willy’s” legendary fortune to save their home from being turned into a golf course. Steven Spielberg provided the storyline for this modern combination of “Our Gang” and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

RATED PG

Wednesday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.

Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone

Flynn is the quintessential swashbuckling rogue as he leads his Merry Men in foiling evil Prince John, battling the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, robbing the rich to give to the poor, and winning the hand of Maid Marion. This lavishly produced spectacular is one of the most popular adventure films of all time!

SERIES PREMIERE!

Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956)

Thursday and Friday, August 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m. daily

Henry Fonda, Vera Miles, Anthony Quayle

This Hitchcock film noir closely follows the true story of “Manny” Balestrero, a struggling jazz musician accused of a series of armed robberies in New York City. Hitchcock himself dubbed this “a real-life story more terrifying than any fiction...”

High Society (1956)

Saturday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.

Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra

Grace Kelly plays a spoiled, socialite divorcee ready to walk down the aisle once again, but she has three very different would-be-grooms from which to choose. Louis Armstrong makes an appearance as himself in this Oscar-nominated musical comedy scored by Cole Porter, featuring his pop standards “True Love” and “You’re Sensational.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.